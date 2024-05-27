Out and About in West Cork

Reverend Kingsley Sutton and his wife Daphne cutting the cake to mark Rev. Kingsley’s 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood. Included are their children (left to right): Rosanna, Jonah, Matthew, Ralph and Harry. Following service in Kilgarriffe Church, the reception took place in the parish hall. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Jumping into the water in Schull were Jack Cullinane, Dorothy Ann Vander Vlugt, Fionn Keogh, Jackson Little and Daragh Seegners. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Pictured at the annual west Cork Garda awards at Dunmore house hotel was Ella Mai Griffin from Schull the Bantry district winner. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Pictured at the annual west Cork Garda awards at Dunmore house hotel was Emily Mehigan Macroom district winner. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
John O'Sullivan from Innishannon and Liam Cotter from Enniskeane in Bandon, (Photo: David Creedon)
Bandon Show Judge Jeff Grace with Sponsor Susan Mc Carthy Meelin Stud and Cait Fair Safety Officer.
Cork City FC players Nathan Wood, Evan McLaughlin, Clodagh Fitzgerald and Laura Shine joined members of the Crann Centre’s Breaking Barriers Theatre Group Nell Marshall, Alex Foley, Molly Marshall, Scarlett Beecher, Ruth Cotter, Siobhán Guerin and Sarah Dorney to help launch Crann's Walk n' Roll 2024. (Photo: Darragh Kane)
Dressed up at Bantry Gamecon for the event were Tallulah Little, Elva Marshall, and Isla Martin. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Garda Superintendent Joe Moore with Aaron Ryan and his parents Gillian and Michael in Dunmore House Hotel at the Garda Youth Awards where Aaron won an overall award.
At the recent agm of West Cork Toastmasters, held in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, were (front, from left): Tess White, Paddy French, incoming president Maura McCabe, Siobhán Cronin, Mary O'Callaghan and outgoing president Audrey Harris. Back (from left): Billy Barry, Rebecca Hayes, Geraldine Collins, Peter Shanley, Donal Barry, Declan Kavanagh, Anne O'Mahony, Alun Rees, Rachel O'Neill, Clive Salter and Celine Jackson. The group, which builds confidence in public speaking, meets every second Saturday morning at 11am.
At the presentation of proceeds from Coppeen St Patrick's Day parade to Coppeen National School are (front, from left): Pat O'Driscoll (Castletown Ceili Dancers), Willie O'Mahony (Newcestown Comhaltas), Barry O'Sullivan (chair, Coppeen Community Council), Catherine Bradley (principal Coppeen National School) and Michelle Fox (Coppeen National School parents association) along with committee members and (seated, front) Alanna and Tomas O'Driscoll. (Photo: Therese Bourke)
Bantry Gamecon took place in the Bantry Boys’ Club last Saturday. The event brought hundreds of people together to explore all types of games from Dungeons and Dragons to a VR experience and to everything in between. Funds raised are in aid of the West Cork Sudbury School which receives no government funding. Some of the Gamecon crew who volunteered at the event are (from left): Archer Little, Joshua Swan, Bernhard Belling, Alfie Carchrae, Rory Baker and Naoise Collard. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Dungeon Master Ryan Edwards from Dunmanway enjoying a game of Dungeons & Dragons at the Bantry Gamecon which was held at the Boys’ Club in Bantry last Saturday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the launch of the Ballydehob Country Music Festival 2024 last Friday night at Rosie's in Ballydehob are Hugh O'Brien, Effie O'Neill, Noel Camier, Finbarr Harrington, Gerard O'Driscoll, Eddie Hodnett, James Levis, Cllr Danny Collins (deputising for the county mayor), Karen Lacey, Barry O'Brien, Christine O'Regan, Donal Levis, Carina O'Donoghue and Bernie O'Brien. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Cork Sports Partnership hosted a Sportsability sports inclusion showcase at Maria Immaculate Community College in Dunmanway. Around 200 participants took part in the event, with many different sports and activities on offer. Helping out at the event were MICC TY students Oonagh O'Mahony, Isabelle Lehane, Órlaith Crowley and Shauna Kelly. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Conor O'Mahony from Kilbrittain cleaning the hoof of a horse at the annual Bandon Agricultural Show. (Photo: David Creedon)
Local Lions Tony Kelleher, Jo-Anne Cotter, Declan Sheehan, Martin Lucey and James O'Sullivan at the launch of the Family Fun Day at Macroom's iconic castle gates.
Scamble winners at Glengarriff Golf Club were (from left): Barbara Westring (sponsor), Robin and Mary Reeves with John and Allison Tobin.
A meitheal was held at Dunbaoi where members of Castletownbere Tidy Towns tidied up around Dunboy Castle, the former stronghold of O’Sullivan Beare.
Garnish GAA presented a cheque for €1,515 to Castletownbere Day Care Centre which was part of the proceeds from Garnish GAA's fundraiser, the Longest Road, a 24 hour walk held annually at their pitch. From left: Sandra O’Shea, Daniel O’Sullivan, Susan Power, Breda O’Sullivan, Finbarr Harrington and Ross Murphy. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Organico hosted an event in support of Alzheimer's Prevention Day with Patrick Holford at the Maritime Hotel recently which was very well attended. From left: Rachel Dare, Patrick Holford and Hannah Dare.
Launching the Mealagh Valley Community Survey Report last Sunday were (from left): Eleanor Fitzgerald, Mealagh Valley Hall PRO; Cllr Chris Heinhold, Cork County Council; and Fergal Conlon, West Cork Development Partnership.
The Gurrane National School girls soccer team won the FAI schools primary 5s Munster girls A cup in Cahir on May 15th after extra-time and penalties. They will now go on to represent Munster in the national finals on May 25th at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Front (from left): Orla Collins, Ruby Kelleher, Rosie Walsh, Shauna Cullinane, Lucy McCarthy and Aoife Kelleher. Back (from left): Ella Bourke and Caoimhe Cronin.
Deputy county mayor Cllr John Healy with Emily O’Donovan, Jack Levis and Aidan O’Mahony from Carrigboy National School at the Green Flag award ceremony which was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island last week. The Green Schools programme is delivered by An Taisce and supported by Cork County Council. (Photo: John Allen)
The Timoleague National School Sciath na Scol hurling team that contested the final at Pairc Ui Rinn are (back, from left): Paddy Dineen, Fallon Hegarty O’Brien, Simon Keohane, Seán O'Callaghan, Ross Murphy, Daniel Keohane, Donncha Deasy, Robert Leahy, Danny Foley, Oliver O'Riordan and Travis Asare. Front (from left): Xizhi Xie, Ed Hough, Oscar Helena, Adam Griffin, Joey Doyle, Darragh O'Sullivan, Ólan Coomey, Ólan Walsh, Donagh Harte, Rory Deasy, Tom Connolly and Dominic Wysocki.
Cornie was a real character behind the bar at O'Mahony's – here he is supporting Newcestown in the PIHC final against Valley Rovers in 2015, showing off his 1961 Lee boot company hobnail boots.
Family and friends carrying Cornie to the Church on Monday.
Holly Cairns was joined by Susan Doyle, a human rights solicitor and the Social Democrats candidate for Ireland South in the European Parliament Elections 2024, and by Ann Bambury, a local resident and the Social Democrats candidate for Local Elections in Bandon and Kinsale. (Photo: John Allen)
Irish dancers from the Belgooly based Kiely Walsh Dance Academy brought their world championship trophies, that they recently won in Glasgow, to Cork City Hall when they visited the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy. (Photo: Adrian O'Herlihy)
Ilen Rovers U8 boys had their first blitz of the season in Castlehaven last Saturday and played some great football. Back (from left): Tadhg Holland, Patrick O’Driscoll, Tadhg Barry, Noah Harmon, Shane Murphy, Killian O’Mahony, Rowan O’Driscoll, Sean O’Sullivan and Cuan Putz. Front (from left): Eoghan Collins, Edward Sweetnam, Daniel Casey, Jerry O’Mahony, Tim Sheehy, Rory Keane, Nicolas McSweeney and Archie Desmond.
Christy Brown, winner of the G-G2 handicap race at Dunmanway Harness Race meeting last weekend, revelling in his victory alongside Mike Healy, Conor Hurley (trainer), Michael O’Mahony from Schull (driver), Liam O’Brien from Ballydehob (owner), Kayleigh Evans, Chloe Anne O’Callaghan and Rian Hayes.
Noel Camier, Cllr Caroline Cronin and Kathleen O'Sullivan enjoying the Ballydehob Country Festival press launch at Rosie’s Bar.
Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage mayoral sub committee members Tomás Tuipéar and Jerome JC O’ Sullivan going through the nomination forms of candidates last Saturday.
Colette Twomey (centre) MD of Clonakilty Blackpudding Company officially launched the Clonakilty Women’s Shed last week, with Maureen Griffin, vice chairperson (left) and Rose Marie Dempsey, chairperson (right).
Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan with Tidy Towns members Mike Deasy and John Loughnan at the opening of the new Gallanes Amenity Area in Clonakilty. Mike and John were part of the original team that planted the land back in 2013.
Clonakilty’s Roisin Moloney and Sean Hartnett from Boston enjoying a lunch break in Kenedy Park, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
James Casey of Casey’s Bar and Restaurant (right) overseeing John Thompson refitting an award winning sign following recent replacement of the brickwork at his premises in Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
West Cork Rapid Response volunteers Betty Hennessy, Kate Crowley and Liam Slattery with the girls and boys from Rathbarry National School who were delighted to receive an informative visit during the week.
The Congers Comrades team of (from left): Sean Holland, Ciaran Hurley, John O’Donovan and Mark John Gannon won the Courtmacsherry RNLI fundraising quiz which was held in the Pier House, Courtmacsherry last Friday night. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
All smiles at the recent Darkness into Light event in Clonakilty were (from left): Joan Donegan, Sophie Rose Healy and Diane Wisdom. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Two Sisters of Mercy from Cork, Sr Patricia O' Donovan from Drimoleague and Sr Margaret Daly from The Lough, Cork City attended the launch of the exhibition.
John Barry on ice-cream duty in the glorious weather at the Bandon Agricultural Show. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Diarmuid French from Leap and John Norris and Michael Ryan from Ballinascarthy were amongst those on hand to ensure the smooth running of the recently held Fish Basket tractor run. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)