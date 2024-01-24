Out and About in West Cork

Gabriel Fekete from Passage kite land-boarding on Garrylucas Beach. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Kathleen and John O’Driscoll from Schull using their firewood stockpile during the cold weather snap. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Tragumna Threshing committee presented proceeds of the annual event to charities. From left: Maeve Davis, Cancer Connect; Nollaig Frost, committee, Michaelle O’Shea, Alzheimer Society; Deirdre O’Donovan, committee; Yvonne Davidson, ACT; Niall O’Driscoll, Tragumna Threshin. Back: Gerard Murphy, committee; Tony McAuliffe, Saol Nuá Mental Health; Frances O’Donovan, Cope; Jimmy O’Sullivan, committee; Norma Lane, Cope; Liam O’Driscoll, committee; Aidan Hurley, West Cork Down Syndrome support group; George Croke, committee and Caroline Salter, CoAction. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Artist Majella O’Neill Collins (centre) at the opening of her new exhibition ‘Allegory of the MV Alta’ at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen with journalist Flor MacCarthy who officially opened the exhibition, and Ann Davoren, director of Uillinn. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Claire Halliday, Castlehaven, Jacek Kania, Skibbereen, and Claire Lambert, Baltimore at the opening of Majella O’Neill Collins’ exhibition. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Patrick McCarthy and Peadar King, Castletownshend at the exhibition. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Catherine and Naomi Keane from Aughadown at Skibbereen Rowing Club for the 5k Fun Run last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Una Waugh O’Brien and Laoise Hamilton brought Bailey the dog to the Skibbereen Rowing Club New Year’s Resolution 5k Fun Run which took place last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)