Hey there, Georgie girl!

AN RTÉ documentary has put the spotlight on the hard work and talent of an 11-year old Cork girl, who is enjoying huge success in calf showing both nationally and overseas.

Georgie Hynes features in the documentary, My Story: Georgie Cow Queen, which shows her preparation in taking her beloved show calf, Khaleesi, to the National YMA Finals, the biggest stage in Irish calf showing, where she took top prize.

From Aherla, Georgie and her family are no strangers to TV audiences as they featured in the popular RTÉ series Raised by the Village, presented by Richard Hogan last year.

This time however, the focus was entirely on sixth class pupil Georgie as she showed what’s involved in achieving success in the competitive world of cattle showing.

From training every afternoon after school and grooming Khaleesi (which means ‘Queen’, and needs no explanation for fans of Game of Thrones) to the pressure of competition day, the documentary offers a glimpse into Georgie’s determination and her love for farming.

Her parents, Peter and Paula, are well known in farming circles, and have won many accolades for their Pedigree Holstein herd among other things.

Georgie’s older sister Becky is also very involved in showing and clipping animals nationally and internationally, and Peter said the girls support and drive each other on.

Georgie said being involved in the documentary was a ‘great experience.’ Her focus is now on competing in the upcoming UK All Breeds All Britain Calf Show, on Sept 19th to the 21st.

Mum Paula said she was very proud of her daughter.

‘It’s a fantastic discipline. There’s no option of sitting watching TV or being on the phone. The animals depend on the girls and if you want to win, you have to put in the hours and they do’.

‘And Khaleesi has always been a favourite of ours and has surpassed all our expectations. She’s homebred on the farm, which makes her even more special.’

The family, who own the current Holstein national champion calf (Sizzler Rompen Rouge ET), are also preparing to compete at the National Dairy show in Millstreet in October, where no doubt further success awaits.