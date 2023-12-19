Life

Out and About in West Cork

December 19th, 2023 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Charlie Crowley from Durrus with Kilmeen Macra chair Katie Shanahan from Leap getting a present from Santa Claus at the Kilmeen Macra Christmas lights tractor run which took place at Tots Pub, Ballygurteen Cross. Proceeds go to the Irish Cancer Society. (Photo: David Patterson)

At Bandon Books for the launch of Game of My Life by Denis Hurley were Jim Hurley, Susan Nyhan, author Denis, James Hurley, and Lorna Ryan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Joining sporting legend Liam Brady at Bandon Books for the launch of Liam’s book Born to be a Footballer were James and John Lordan from Newcestown. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Selling homemade key holders in aid of Cork Simon at the Beda Christmas fair in Ballineen Hall were Leonie Corish and Vivienne Draper from Ballymoney National School. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Rugby hero Paul O’Connell joined store manager Jason Holland and first customer Catherine O’Neill from Passage at the opening of the new Aldi store in Carrigaline.
(Photo: Gerard McCarthy)

 

Evelynn Fitzgerald from Ardfield and Isobel Towse from Lisavaird at the third candlelit ‘Clonakilty for Gaza’ vigil in Asna Square last weekend, with about 80 people attending. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Susan Butler from Clonakilty and Brian Carey from Ennis, at the third candlelit ‘Clonakilty for Gaza’ vigil in Asna Square last weekend, with about 80 people attending.
(Photo: Andy Gibson)

