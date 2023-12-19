Out and About in West Cork December 19th, 2023 10:00 AM By Southern Star Team

Charlie Crowley from Durrus with Kilmeen Macra chair Katie Shanahan from Leap getting a present from Santa Claus at the Kilmeen Macra Christmas lights tractor run which took place at Tots Pub, Ballygurteen Cross. Proceeds go to the Irish Cancer Society. (Photo: David Patterson)