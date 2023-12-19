Out and About in West Cork

At Bandon Books for the launch of Game of My Life by Denis Hurley were Jim Hurley, Susan Nyhan, author Denis, James Hurley, and Lorna Ryan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Joining sporting legend Liam Brady at Bandon Books for the launch of Liam’s book Born to be a Footballer were James and John Lordan from Newcestown. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Selling homemade key holders in aid of Cork Simon at the Beda Christmas fair in Ballineen Hall were Leonie Corish and Vivienne Draper from Ballymoney National School. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Rugby hero Paul O’Connell joined store manager Jason Holland and first customer Catherine O’Neill from Passage at the opening of the new Aldi store in Carrigaline.
(Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
Evelynn Fitzgerald from Ardfield and Isobel Towse from Lisavaird at the third candlelit ‘Clonakilty for Gaza’ vigil in Asna Square last weekend, with about 80 people attending. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Susan Butler from Clonakilty and Brian Carey from Ennis, at the third candlelit ‘Clonakilty for Gaza’ vigil in Asna Square last weekend, with about 80 people attending.
(Photo: Andy Gibson)