Out and About in West Cork

Dee and Aidan O’Driscoll, and Seamus and Anna Marie Daly. Ornua chair Aidan O’Driscoll was the special guest for the dinner. He has strong west Cork connections, and his father was creamery manager at Gurteenakilla in the mid-1950s.
Hillary Spillane and Margaret O’Brien with the winners of the Bandon Soroptomist Public Speaking competition Ailbhe Guedin (reserve, Coláiste na Toirbhirte) Andrea Burke (winner, Coláiste na Toirbhirte), Ariana Rubika (runner-up, Coláiste na Toirbhirte), teacher Nicole Keating and soroptomist Gillian Powell.
Michael O’Donovan and his friend Séimí Healy from Ballinspittle with their model farm which they displayed at the model making exhibition held in Cork International Airport Hotel on Sunday, in aid of Marymount Hospice.
Noel Dempsey with his matchstick model of Shandon tower which he designed from studying photographs.
TD Christopher O’Sullivan presenting certificates at the Cork ETB Learner Graduation evening at Clonakilty Parish Centre to Liz Kingston, Geraldine Nagle, Valerie McCarthy, Josephine Files and Mariia Pashko (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Singer songwriter Mick O’Callaghan from Schull launching his new music album Wrapped Up at Levis’ Corner House in Ballydehob. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Drinagh Co-Op chairman Donal McCarthy making a presentation to Aidan O’Driscoll, chair of Ornua, at the Drinagh Centenary Dinner at the Westlodge Hotel in Bantry.