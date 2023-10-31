Out and About in West Cork

Rachel Dapseviciute from Skibbereen visiting the Leap scarecrows last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Supporting the event were Ava and Charlie Deane with Daniel Photo: Denis Boyle)
Aoife and Denis McCarthy from Dunderrow at the threshing at Corcoran’s Bar in Ballinadee in aid of Cork Arc Cancer Support House
. (Picture Denis Boyle)
Mary and Michael Lyons from Clonakilty at the start of the charity race at Castlehaven GAA grounds. (Photo; Anne Minihane.)
Breda and Paul Goss and Karen Connolly (all from Ballydehob), with Yvonne Dillane from Galway helping out during Skibbereen Lions Club Scar 2023 event last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
local athlete Emma O’Sullivan in the kayaking section at Tragumna beach
(Photo; Anne Minihane)
Johnny Walsh, Doneraile and Peter Buckley, Dublin who took part in Skibbereen Lions Club Scar last Saturday. (Photos: Anne Minihane)
Alice with Grainne McNally, Belgooly and Anne Meade, Ballinascarthy.
Alice Taylor and her daughter Lena Angland launching their new books "Ellie and the Fairy door" and "Come Sit Awhile" in Innishannon, with fTreasa O'Reilly and Ailín Taylor. Below: Alice with Grainne McNally, Belgooly and Anne Meade, Ballinascarthy. See next week’s Southern Star for full interview with Alice. (Photos: Denis Boyle)
Brothers John, Jerry and Eddie O’Neill, Ballinadee of De Courcey Classic & Vintage Club enjoying their day at the threshing at Corcoran’s Bar in Ballinadee in aid of Cork Arc Cancer Support House. (Photos: David Patterson)