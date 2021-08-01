Life

Out and about in West Cork

August 1st, 2021 3:00 PM

Enjoying the sun at Owenahincha were Donnacha and Elli O’Flynn from Dunmanway. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

See more images

Share this article

With temperatures rising in West Cork last week, Kate Walsh and dog Mia cooled off in the sea at Raheen. (Photo: Andrew Harris)

Sean O’Connor, Millstreet and Chris Quinlan, Bandon at Harbour View. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At Garrettstown were Cliodhna O’Sullivan and her children Donnacha and Izzy from Kinsale (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Aine Deasy, Monica Buckley and Pamela Deasy enjoying a cuppa at The Coffee Cup in Raheen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Having fun in Owenahincha were Isadora and Lottie Dalglish from Castletownshend.
(Photo: Andy Gibson)

Michael and Claire Coughlan with Jake out for a walk at Raheen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Jacob and Mason Wycherley from Lisavaird. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

All smiles at the Warren were Conor, Shane and Emma Barber from Rosscarbery. (Photos: Andy Gibson)

Ava Crowley from Ahiohill and Meadhbh and Caitlin McCarthy from Rathbarry. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.