Out and About in West Cork

Chrissie Connolly from Skibbereen, seen with the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy cups on display at Fields last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Helen O’Driscoll, Anne Marie Connolly, and Marian Harte members of staff at Fields of Skibbereen, at the official opening of their new shopping experience.(Photo: Anne Minihane)
Artist Maeve O’Neill surrounded by her friends at the opening of her exhibition ‘To The Sea’ at Skibbereen Library last Friday evening. The exhibition runs from September 15th to October 21st. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Ger Coughlan from Newcestown with Sandy French, Lissarda, and Denis Lordan from Coppeen, who took part in the Bengour Harvest Festival tractor and car run which took place in Coppeen last weekend in aid of Marymount Hospice, Cork University Hospital and Breakthrough Cancer Research. (Photo: David Patterson)
Vince Ahern, far right, the founding principal of Schull Community College, with his successors Tim O’ Connor and Sarah Buckley at the 40th anniversary celebrations of the opening of Schull Community College. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Nora Murphy (Kilmeen Cross), Amy Burke (Clonakilty), and Michelle Laylor (Reenascreena) selling tickets at the recent Ballygurteen tractor, truck, car, and bike run which started in Rossmore, in aid of West Cork Palliative Care and West Cork Rapid Response. (Photo: David Patterson)
Aoibhí Collins, Megan McCarthy and Ellie Collins all from Rosscarbery checking out one of the tractors. (Photo: David Patterson
Jo Veasey, Adriana Santos and Nicola McCarthy at the opening of Maeve O’Neill’s art exhibition To The Sea at Skibbereen Library last Friday evening. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Eleanor Uí Drisceoil, Helen Uí Drisceoil, Mairead and Séan O’Céadagáin from Cape Clear enjoying the official opening of Fields of Skibbereen’s new shopping experience. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Katie Hegarty, Tara Lynch, Anna White and Mary Rose Hegarty at the opening of Maeve O’Neill’s art exhibition To The Sea at Skibbereen Library last Friday evening. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At the launch of this year’s Culture Night programme of events in Bantry were (from left to right): Marlene Enright of Curious Keys, Denis Murphy of Bantry Library, Clodagh Whelan of West Cork Music, Tara Kennedy and Mark Wickham of Work Shop with Grace Austin of Pacie Grews Macramé Designs seated in front. (Photo: Anne Minihane)