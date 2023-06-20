Life

Out and About in West Cork

June 20th, 2023 10:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Josephine Kelleher from Knockbrown, Bandon with Amber Light at the Clonakilty Agricultural Show. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Helen Wycherley, right, representing The Celtic Ross Hotel with Jack Deasy, James Brown, Isaac Limerick, and Tamirat O’Donovan, the U12 crew with their cup and medals during the Glandore Regatta. (Photo: Andrew Harris)

 

At the opening of the Bandon Family Resource Centre was Bandon native Conor Hourihane, midfielder for Derby County, with Bandon AFC member and former Bandon teammate Richard O’Regan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Members of Croí na Laoi Inchigeelagh Tidy Towns taking a short break from working on sprucing up the village this week. From left: Andy Wells, Teresa Cotter, Tim Maher, Nora O’Riordan, Neasa Ní Laoire and Billy Cotter. (Photo: David Creedon)

 

Alan Hewson, Chris Mason and James McKnight, Schull Tri Club, at the Brosnan’s Centra Fastnet Triathlon in Schull last weekend. (Photo: Terry Attridge)

 

Hard working marshals Gary O’Callaghan, Thomas O’Callaghan, John Logan and Sinead Logan at the Brosnan’s Centra Fastnet Triathlon in Schull. (Photo: Terry Attridge)

