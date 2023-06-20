Out and About in West Cork

Josephine Kelleher from Knockbrown, Bandon with Amber Light at the Clonakilty Agricultural Show. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Josephine Kelleher from Knockbrown, Bandon with Amber Light at the Clonakilty Agricultural Show. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
New Clonakilty mayor Chris Hinchy with his young friends Kitty Houlihan (102) and Noreen Minihan (92) at the mayoral changeover in Kennedy Park. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Helen Wycherley, right, representing The Celtic Ross Hotel with Jack Deasy, James Brown, Isaac Limerick, and Tamirat O’Donovan, the U12 crew with their cup and medals during the Glandore Regatta. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
At the opening of the Bandon Family Resource Centre was Bandon native Conor Hourihane, midfielder for Derby County, with Bandon AFC member and former Bandon teammate Richard O’Regan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Members of Croí na Laoi Inchigeelagh Tidy Towns taking a short break from working on sprucing up the village this week. From left: Andy Wells, Teresa Cotter, Tim Maher, Nora O’Riordan, Neasa Ní Laoire and Billy Cotter. (Photo: David Creedon)
Grace Gordon with Emily and Chloe Noonan in their Communion dresses at the annual eucharistic procession in Carrigaline. Right: Leaving Cert students Caoimhe O'Shea from Bandon and Abby Bradfield from Enniskeane at the start of their Leaving Cert exams last week at Coláiste na Toirbhirte in Bandon. (Photos: David Creedon & Denis Boyle)
NEWS 7/6/2023 Pictured discussing English paper one at Coláiste na Toirbhirte. Presentation College, Bandon were leaving cert students Caoimhe O'Shea, Bandon and Abby Bradfield, Enniskean. English paper 2 is on Tomorrow. Picture Denis Boyle
At the launch of the special music events scheme from Cork County Council, in association with Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce, at Emmet Gardens Clonakilty was Ailíse Gleeson. Right: Emily Cotter from Dunmanway with the URC trophy that Munster won in South Africa when they beat the DHL Stormers in the final. (Music photo: Denis Boyle)
Alan Hewson, Chris Mason and James McKnight, Schull Tri Club, at the Brosnan’s Centra Fastnet Triathlon in Schull last weekend. (Photo: Terry Attridge)
Hard working marshals Gary O’Callaghan, Thomas O’Callaghan, John Logan and Sinead Logan at the Brosnan’s Centra Fastnet Triathlon in Schull. (Photo: Terry Attridge)
Kathleen O’Donovan and Brid Lynch at the opening of the new Bandon Family Resource Centre.
