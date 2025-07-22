Out and About in West Cork

Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 12th Jul, 2025. The annual Rosscarbery Garden Fete took place today in the grounds of The Deanery, St. Fachtna's Cathedral, Rosscarbery. There were many stalls for people to peruse and all moneies raised went to the upkeep of the cathedral. At the fete were Evelyn, Rebecca & Lauren Storker and Trish & Grace Kenneally, all Ballineen. Picture: Andy Gibson.
NEWS 11/7/2025 Pictured celebrating their engagement at the beach at Garretstown Co Cork was Luke Holland from Ballinadee with Trish Donovan from Barryroe. Picture Denis Boyle
NEWS 12/7/2025 Pictured at the Bailiú na Banndan Summer festival was John O'Donovan, Roy Collins, David McSweeney, Fergus Moynihan, Aidan Glavin, Der O'Donovan and Steve Kelly as Fr Ted. Picture Denis Boyle
Mary Hurley, Jenny Hurley, Geraldine Henderson and Mary Hurley from Kinsale in Kinsale Library as Kinsale Arts Weekend has officially opened and runs until 13 July 2025, rolling into town with the mighty momentum of its ninth year and a fitting theme, The Ninth Wave. This year’s programme draws inspiration from Celtic myth and maritime mystery, where the fabled ninth wave, said to carry voyagers beyond the known world, beckons festival-goers to embrace the extraordinary.
Cape Clear, West Cork, Ireland. 13th Jul, 2025. Cape Clear held its second annual lavender festival this weekend. Thousands of people descended on the island for the unique festival with lavender as the main theme. Having a sit-down in the gialnt deck chair were Holly, Evie, Sophie & Gavin McCarthy from Ballinspittle. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Michelle Duggan, Cork, Charlie Fellows, Douglas and Deirdre Murphy, Skibereen in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry to see Academy Award nominated actor and author Richard E Grant and Chef Rory O’Connell speak at the West Cork Literary Festival.
Richard E Grant shared the stage in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry with celebrated Chef Rory O’Connell.
The West Cork Literary festival runs until the 18th of July for listings and more information see www.westcorkmusic.ie
Out supporting the runners and walkers in the Run Skibb half marathon and 10k on Sunday morning were Eileen Barrett and her grandson Daire White. Photo; Anne Minihane.
The Cronin family enjoying a trip home to Castletownbere; Sean and Amber with nana Margaret and Theo and Kyle Cronin. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Roan Dufétel (6) held a charity sale recently in Rerrin, Bere Island to raise money for children in Gaza and other children’s charities . He raised €231.80 selling plants, books, Lego, crayons, toys and scones. His sister Doireann (2) was his able-assistant on the day.
Clare Heardman out and about on a sunny day delivering flyers to promote the upcoming Ellen Hutchins Festival, which will be held from August 16th to 24th. Thanks was expressed to the Bantry Credit Union for the wonderful display in the window which showcases the festival.
Moira, Maggie and Anne Barrett from Lyre with their delicious Frozen Churn gelato ice cream which is available locally at The Village Store, Ballinascarthy and Centra, Clonakilty.
Painter Patrick O'Keefe from Clonakilty doing some decorating on the facade of O'Donovan's Hotel with staff member Hayden O'Donovan holding the ladder. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Carly O'Donovan, Sophia Kalfa, Lorna O'Regan, Anna Healy (president, NIWC), Cathy Fitzgibbon (Cork branch president), and Florencia Santana at the NIWC summer party. (Photo: Kathryn O'Shea)
Suzanne O'Reilly (left) who lives in France returned to visit her mum in Clonakilty and took time out to visit the Friday market where she purchased an Inchydoney candle from Louise Kingston. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Sandra Maybury, Marie Wiseman, Anna Healy (president) and Anna Groniecka at the Network Ireland West Cork summer party which was held at the Little Island Resort. (Photo: Kathryn O'Shea)
Chrissie O’Mahony (joint secretary), Reggie Chambers (chairman), Catherine Cotter (joint secretary), Freda Kinnarney (ISA national president) and Christopher O’Sullivan TD. Photo courtesy of Patricia Kelly
Schull Library hosted a launch of an art exhibition of the colourful artwork by John Paul O'Donoghue. The exhibition will be on the display for the month of July and JP is hoping to sell his art so he can donate the funds to Cancer Connect.
Hot County TV presenters Hugh O’ Brien (Cork) and Eilish O’ Sullivan (Innishannon) were delighted to be welcomed by President Higgins and Sabina Higgins to the garden party at Áras an Uachtaráin which honoured Irish county music.
Local author Elizabeth Murray signing copies of her book Arabella Pepper The Wild Detective at Bantry Bookshop during the West Cork Literary Festival.
Bantry locals Susan Moloney and Anne Hanrahan at the Maritime Hotel to see Academy Award nominated actor and author Richard E Grant and chef Rory O’Connell speak at the West Cork Literary Festival. (Photo: Darragh Kane)
A packed North Harbour on Cape Clear as the islanders welcomed visitors for the Lavender Festival and the 3-Square Mile yacht race out of Schull and around the Calf Islands. The three Mizen sailing clubs of Baltimore, Crookhaven and Schull all participated and there was a record turnout of sailors who all participated to enjoy the south easterly wind and the celebratory barbecue which raised funds for the Motor Neuron Society.
Two of the race day sponsors enjoying the prizegiving event on Cape Clear. Tom Kirby and Tadgh Dwyer, the man behind the idea for the Mizen clubs to race together. His sponsored race was won by CC.
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the 67th Barryroe Show in Pairc Uí Mhurchú, Barryroe with Ann Murphy (left) and Ailish Crisp. The Barryroe GAA complex is named after Ann's late husband Paddy, while Ailish returns from England each year to attend the show. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
During his visit to the Barryroe Show, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin called to the Courtmacsherry RNLI stand where he chatted to Marjorie Turner, Joan O'Donovan and Rachel Kelly. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Kilbrittain athlete Nicola Tuthill has been selected on the Team Ireland squad that will compete at the 2025 World University Games which take place from July 16th to 27th in the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany. Nicola (UCD) will compete in the women's hammer throw, while Ballinascarthy's Laura Nicholson will be in action in the women's 1500m. (Photo: Shauna Clinton).
Two Cork flags outside St John the Baptist Church in Newcestown ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final.
Catherine and Denise Foley (Timoleague) with Alfie, Fiona, Charlie and Annie Locke (Courtmacsherry) enjoying the Timoleague Tidy Towns fundraising duck race. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
With little or no tidal assistance, organisers of the Timoleague Tidy Towns duck race had to resort to using a boom to get the ducks to the finish line. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Jerry Buttimer TD, recently visited the Sheep's Head peninsula. The possibility of developing a new community centre for Ahakista was discussed with members of Ahakista Community Association and Sea Scouts. From left: Elmarie Deacy, Teddy Arundel, James O'Sullivan, Liam Hodnett, Eilís Cohalan Hodnett, Tadhg Hegarty, Eamonn O'Mahony, Josephine Mulhall, Kieran Connolly, Cllr Caroline Cronin, Alicia McConnell, Minister Jerry Buttimer and Senator Noel O'Donovan.
Sarah Dukelow of Durrus with Bishop Paul Colton and Canon Paul Willoughby after she received her confirmation.
Minister Christopher O’Sullivan with Dean Cliff Jeffers and a large crowd at the annual Rosscarbery Union of Parishes garden fete which was held last Saturday.
Eoin Harrington (captain), TJ Daly, Evan Daly, Shane Galvin, Tomás O’Riordan and Lucas Harrington after the U16 match where Courcey Rovers beat Aghabullogue 3-9 to 1-7 in the mid Cork D2 football league final.
At the All-Ireland road bowling in Castletown-Kinneigh at the weekend were Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Margaret Daly from Shannonvale and Minister Christopher O’Sullivan.
Colm Sheehy and Darragh Gough from Clonakilty with Dylan Scannell from Ballineen having a catch-up on football matters in Clonakilty. ( Photo: Martin Walsh)
Local ladies Mary O'Keefe, Gobnait Shannon, Teresa O'Driscoll, Noreen Chambers, Phil O'Mahony and Pat Healy, enjoying the social for the Active Retired in Ballinascarthy Hall as part of the community festival.
Ballinascarthy Camogie Club ladies at the Pilates & Prosecco night held during the Community Festival in the hall. From left: Martina O'Brien, Therese O'Flynn, Clare Condon, Moira Barrett, Michelle Dullea, Clara Crowley, Kate O'Donovan, Sinéad McCarthy and Millie Condon.
The Emma O'Flynn school of dancing was on hand to entertain everyone with their selection of reels and light jigs at the Active Retired social during the festival last week in Ballinascarthy Community hall. From left: Eve Fleming, Lucy Fleming, Caoimhe Ní Shé, Conan O'Donovan (mayor of Clonakilty and special guest), Nell Lehane, Kitty Hegarty and Kate O'Leary.
Rachael Blackmore amongst all the members of the club during their most succesful summer camp.
Instructor Katie McKeon with riders Sinead O’Regan, Emma Travers, Maggie McCarthy, Ella Forristal, Sadhbh Fehily, Nelsa Ní Mhurchú and Maria Fleming Hand during the Carbery Hunt Pony Club camp.
All of the award winners at the lady captain's prize at Bandon Golf Club after the presentation. (Photo: Mike Brown)
Audrey O’Mahony and Erin Kelleher, volunteers at the bucket collection in Innishannon during the Make your Mark on Cancer charity walk.
The U12 Ilen Rovers girls Ciara Cottrell, Maya O'Flynn, Sophie Connolly and Emma O'Driscoll who played on the Skibbereen Cairn Community Games U12 and U14 football teams in Shannon over the weekend.
The Ilen Rovers U12 boys had their first league match last Monday evening at Church Cross. Back: Cathal Ronan, Shane Duggan, Jack O'Driscoll, Elliot Sellars, Conor O'Sullivan, Conor Duggan, Fionn Daly, Ferdinand O'Driscoll, Oran Keane and Ian Fitzgerald. Front: Darragh Murphy, Hugo O'Driscoll, Daniel Swanton, Jimmy McDonagh, Seán Duggan, Stephen O'Mahony, Liam O'Neill and Charlie Crowley.
The Ilen Rovers U10 girls who played in a blitz in sunny conditions last Wednesday evening with Clann na nGael and Gabriel Rangers in Drimoleague. Back: Ella Shore, Ella Crowley, Nell McCarthy, Emma Keohane, Anna Bea, Méabh Collins, Orlaith Brennan and Éirinn O’Driscoll. Front: Ina O’Driscoll, Sarah Swanton, Saoirse Hickey, Sadie Kiely, Laura O’Mahony and Keelin Crowley.
Claire Halliday and Paul McCarthy at the regatta day in Castletownshend. Photo courtesy of Siobhan Cadogan.
Mathew McCaughy using earth moving equipment to help him build his sandcastles on the beach at Keelbeg during the hot weather. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Enjoying the wonderful weather for the Run Skibb 5k on Saturday evening were Helen Connolly, Ellie May, Imelda, Dave O'Sullivan, Roisin O'Grady. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Helping to steward the Run Skibb 5k on Saturday afternoon were local lads Sean Carmody, Dermot O'Sullivan and Alan Swanton. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Louise and Niamh McKennedy, Castletownshend enjoying the annual Castletownshend Regatta last Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig) during the hurling All-Ireland senior championship semi-final match between Cork and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Patrick is wished the very best for Sunday's All-Ireland final against Tipperary. (Photo: Ramsey Cardy)
A Girl Guides troop from Pontoise, France is hiking in Cork and enjoying a few days in Crosshaven. Back: Leontine Cuypers, Lucile Huon, Nunzia De Beler, Guilhemine Duyrat and Fr Florian Aubonnet. Front: Heloise Tessaud and Blanche De Lastie. (Photo: David Creedon)
At the Comfort Keepers National Day of Joy are Tippula Mangan (branch manager Cork), Carrigaline's Irene O’Neill (regional winner of this year’s Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year award), and Connie Nolan (area manager Cork)
Angela Heenan and singer-songwriter Nella Dwyer from Kinsale at the Gemma Hayes concert in St Catherine’s Cultural Centre during the Kinsale Arts Weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
Patricia Crosbie’s Ninth Step Dancers performing in the town park during Kinsale Arts Weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
Keelin and Oran O'Rourke enjoying some time on the beach at Garrylucas. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Ciara Murphy looking incredible at the Castletownbere Debs. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)