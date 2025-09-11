Call for volunteer mentors to join in Le Chéile

Le Chéile Mentoring, a national youth justice charity, is now recruiting volunteer mentors in West Cork, writes Jackie Keogh.

They are seeking volunteers for both their youth mentoring and their parent mentoring programmes. Volunteers, they say, can come from all walks of life with no prior experience needed, just a genuine interest in supporting young people or their parents. Comprehensive training and ongoing support to all volunteers will be provided.

Le Chéile’s regional manager, Alan Quinn said: ‘Mentoring is simple but incredibly powerful. You don’t need to be a professional—just a steady, caring presence. That alone can help a young person or parent feel heard, supported, and empowered to take positive steps. What we ask for is empathy, consistency, and a willingness to listen.’

Kinsale native, Jake Jeffries who has been a volunteer mentor with Le Chéile since 2018, and also serves on the organisations National Volunteer Committee, shared his experience saying: ‘It gives me a sense of pride, to be able to give back to my community and to feel part of the wider mentoring

team.’

To find out more there will be an online volunteer information evening on Thursday, September 25th. To reserve a place, contact Sara McDonnell at 087 201 6801 or [email protected]. Volunteer applications close Thursday, October 10th and can be submitted online at www.lecheile.ie.