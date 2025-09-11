This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Results of The Great West Cork Farming Survey 2025 revealed, plus interviews, news and lots more in our bumper West Cork Farming 48-page magazine

Part 2 of our First Day at School photo special

IN NEWS

Feile's mother speaks out as the brave teen faces another milestone surgery. Maureen O'Sullivan hits out at the healthcare system and says prosthetics are 'not fit for purpose'

State supports for rural pubs have been called for after it emerged that Cork has lost 399 pubs (a drop of 33) since 2005 compared to a loss of just 13 hostelries (1.7%) in Dublin over the same period

Relief in Bandon after casino plan shelved

How Cheeky Charlie, a rescue pony nursed back to health in Kinsale, became a showjumping superstar

Lack of water infrastructure spells 'disaster' for West Cork housing projects

Man who assaulted pub doorman had to be pepper sprayed

Jer Coakley returns from the World Ploughing Champions with a silver medal, but it's back to the furrow as the West Cork champion heads to the national competition to compete among the best once more

The Southern Star's new columnist Christopher McCarthy gives his unfiltered opinion on the lie of the agricultural land

IN LIFE

The Great Hunger hit West Cork 180 years ago this month. But who was to blame? We take a closer look

IN SPORT

Darragh McElhinney fills us in on a turbulent two years that took him off track, but he’s now back on the world stage.

Bernard Brady on coaching three of his sons to become world kickboxing champions.

Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers need to win their PSFC derby to avoid being dragged into a relegation play-off.

Drinagh Rangers kicked off their WCL Premier Division campaign with a thumping 9-0 win against understrength Baltimore.

We have all the latest after the final round of group games in both the Cork and Carbery hurling championships.

