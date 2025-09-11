This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
Results of The Great West Cork Farming Survey 2025 revealed, plus interviews, news and lots more in our bumper West Cork Farming 48-page magazine
Part 2 of our First Day at School photo special
IN NEWS
Feile's mother speaks out as the brave teen faces another milestone surgery. Maureen O'Sullivan hits out at the healthcare system and says prosthetics are 'not fit for purpose'
State supports for rural pubs have been called for after it emerged that Cork has lost 399 pubs (a drop of 33) since 2005 compared to a loss of just 13 hostelries (1.7%) in Dublin over the same period
Relief in Bandon after casino plan shelved
How Cheeky Charlie, a rescue pony nursed back to health in Kinsale, became a showjumping superstar
Lack of water infrastructure spells 'disaster' for West Cork housing projects
Man who assaulted pub doorman had to be pepper sprayed
IN LIFE
The Great Hunger hit West Cork 180 years ago this month. But who was to blame? We take a closer look
IN SPORT
Darragh McElhinney fills us in on a turbulent two years that took him off track, but he’s now back on the world stage.
Bernard Brady on coaching three of his sons to become world kickboxing champions.
Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers need to win their PSFC derby to avoid being dragged into a relegation play-off.
Drinagh Rangers kicked off their WCL Premier Division campaign with a thumping 9-0 win against understrength Baltimore.
We have all the latest after the final round of group games in both the Cork and Carbery hurling championships.
