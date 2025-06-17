Out and About in West Cork

Mount St. Michael's School students Eamon O'Donoghue and Donal O'Donovan ready for the geography exam. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pictured at Colaiste Ni Toirbhite Bandon were leaving cert students Katie Twohig and Alli O'Sullivan getting in some last minute study. Picture Denis Boyle
Leaving Cert students at Skibbereen Community School after finishing English Paper 2 from left, Cillian French, Frank Hurley, Andrew O'Driscoll and Eoin O'Sullivan. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Faye O'Brien and Angelica Keaveny at Schull Community College are among the students who's taking the Leaving Cert exam on Wenesday. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
Leaving Cert student Jackson Little at Schull Community College at the start of his State exams on Wenesday. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
On the third day of the Leaving Cert exams in Bandon Grammar School, with students taking geography in the morning and maths in the afternoon. Mount St. Michael's School Junior Cert students Rachel O' Regan and CHeyenne Keogh before their history exam. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Lucy Murphy, Kora Cronin and Cillian Mulpeter enjoying the recent family fun day hosted by the GAA. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Noreen Corkery and Sandra Kind from Passage West at the annual Shine Ladies Lunch held at the Clayton Hotel. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
Anna Smith (Cork), Tara O'Keeffe (Crosshaven), Lauryn Dennehy (Carrigaline) and Stephanie Boyle (Carrigaline) turned out in style to shine for autism at the annual Shine Ladies Lunch. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
Anna Connolly (left) and Anna O Donovan (right) presenting a cheque of €2,000 to Bantry Red Cross members Lucinda Ross and Claire Mackey, the proceeds raised at the recently held Bantry Cheval. Also included are members of the Bantry and the West Cork Cheval committees.
Julia and Natalia Wanatowska, with instructor Chloe Pisco, took part in the ‘The Joy of Dance’ workshop at Bantry Library as part of Cruinniú na Nóg. Cruinniú na Nóg is an initiative of Creative Ireland, celebrating the creative potential of children. It took place nationwide on June 7th.
Harriet McCormick, Chrissie O'Mahony and Dr Dympna Daly, director West Cork Education Centre, with all the participating schools enjoying the children’s original films at a special screening at Bantry Cinemax as part of the Film in Schools (FIS) project. (Photo: Adrian Cronin)
Carol O'Leary (left) and Jessica Luna, both from Clonakilty, enjoying a chat in Astna Square. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty Community College Junior Certificate students Bertie Harimngton (left) and Dylan Mulcahy, both from Clonakilty, taking a break during examinations. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Iwen (left) and Zoe Haida from Clonakilty with Leon Kalinowski at La Creperie durinfg the Friday Market in Kennedy Gardens. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Regular supporter of the Clonakilty Rugby Club lotto Tom Kirby (centre) with club lotto officers Denis Noonan (left) and Jimmy O'Regan at their usual location outside O'Donovan's Hotel, Pearse Street on Friday mornings. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Vesta Kingston and Maureen Hurley, both from Dunmanway, were kept busy selling tickets at the St Mary’s Church tractor and car run. The run was held in aid of Cancer Connect and St Mary’s Church, Dunmanway. (Photo: David Patterson)
Colin Farr presenting the club classic GUI winning team captain Declan O'Shea with Doheny/Sam Maguire annual golf classic trophy.
Barth Harrington (centre) and his all-star band performing onstage in De Barras of Clonakilty last Sunday night during a special sold-out concert in aid of Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital. Also included are Margaret Deegan, Valerie Deady, John Fitzgerald, Deirdre Hayes, Martin Kingston, Jack Archbold, Ann McKiernan and Pat O'Grady. (Photo: Mark Coombes)
Gráinne O’Sullivan, Kay Quinn, Margaret Lavin and Maria O'Toole with Áibhe Martin and her parents Rebecca and Colin, on the occasion of Áibhe's graduation from Schull Community College.
On home turf, the Schull Tri Club in a playful mood at the Brosnan's Centra Fastnet Triathlon held in Schull last weekend. (Photo: Terry Attridge)
Indie O'Sullivan of Carrigboy National School with the trophy she won at Cork City Sports last week.
Luca, Marley, Noah and Greta Boggiani (Dunmanway) enjoying their day at St Mary’s Church’s tractor run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Caith (4), Elliott (5), Clodagh (6) and Eabha (5) Forde (Drimoleague and Dunmanway) checking out a Fordson Super Dexta at the St Mary’s Church’s tractor and car run. The run was held in aid of Cancer Connect and St Mary’s Church Dunmanway. (Photo: David Patterson)
Congratulations to local ladies Vivienne Crowley (silver pin), Lilly McCarthy, Anna Deasy, Ann O'Hea (all gold pins), who received their PTAA awards in St Moluada's Church, Clogagh.
The Carbery Hunt Pony Club held a table quiz for the Irish Cancer Society at the Kilbrittain Inn last Friday night. The winning team was Tara Daly, Nicola McCarthy, Jayne McCarthy, Caroline O’Driscoll and Claire O’Rourke.
The altar servers at Ballinspittle Holy Trinity Church, with Parish Priest Father Michael O’Mahony, comprise three sets of twins: Daniel and Cara Hayes, Evie and Gavin McCarthy and Elly and Grace Kennedy.
The Mizen Piano Trio presented €420, the proceeds of their recent concert, to West Cork Rapid Response. From left: Nora Killeen (violin), Susan Nares (piano), Kate Crowley (WCRR), Diana Llewellyn (cello) and Betty Hennessy (WCRR).
Threshing at the Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally which was held recently.
Brendan Twohig and Sarah Kate O'Connor, from Bandon, at the Share Farming and Succession Pathways open day which was held recently at Gurteen Farm, Shinagh Estates, Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Christian Crowley won the national men's title for Irish dancing in Killarney.
Sr Jane Murphy, Paul Finn and Fiona O'Regan at the Courtmacsherry Rhythms concert in the Sacred Heart Church during the recent Courtmacsherry 200 RNLI celebrations. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Cork LGFA U14 team, after their victory over Galway in Nenagh, arrived at Timoleague, the hometown of their captain Aoife Harte to a large crowd of supporters who had gathered to welcome the winners. The team paraded through the village lead by piper Michael Heaney before celebrations commenced in the local community hall. Other local members of the team included Niamh Doyle, Aoife Walsh, Kate Collins and Aibhlin McCarthy.
The happy group of players from Timoleague National School after their Sciath na Scol victory over Lauragh in Clonakilty last Thursday.
Pupils from St Joseph's Primary School and St Colman's Boys National School in Macroom with deputy county mayor Cllr Martin Coughlan, the Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT), Cork County Council and Macroom Tidy Towns, who all took to the streets of Macroom this week to demonstrate the proper means of gum disposal and raise awareness of the environmental and fiscal impacts of gum litter. (Photo: Diane Cusack)
St Mary's National School, Rosscarbery won the Best Acted film for their film ‘A Murder of Crows’ which was part of the Film in Schools (FÍS) project and which was recently screened at Bantry Cinemax. Accepting the award from Dr Dympna Daly were Eva Roche, Grace Hayes, Orla Murphy, Eimear Ahern, Anna O'Donovan, Abigail Moore, Isabelle O'Keeffe, Caoimhe Hayes, Ella Donoghue and Nia Kingston. Dr Daly also thanked Harriet McCormick and Chrissie O'Mahony for organising the Film in Schools project at West Cork Education Centre.
Rosscarbery and District History and Heritage Society unveiled a memorial recently to those from the district who fell during World War One. The guest speaker on the day was Gerry White of the Western Front Association. Also included are members of the local historical society: John O'Donovan, Fr Martin O'Driscoll, John Hayes, John Hodnett, Con O'Callaghan, Gerry White (guest speaker), George Maguire, Don Healy, Willie Joe Hayes, Clodagh Connaughton, Anne Marie Daly, Chris Peters and Julie O'Regan.
Verun, Niamh and baby Iyra Kumar from Kinsale enjoying a day at the recently held annual harness racing at Harbour View, Kilbrittain. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Grace O’Sullivan from the Tadhg MacCarthaigh club lined out for Cork on Sunday and lifted the U14 platinum All-Ireland cup. Grace celebrated the win with her family Ella, John, Louise, Sean and Katie.
The West Cork Warriors Special Olympics Sports Club has launched and holds training sessions at the Skibbereen Sports Centre. James Hamilton from Hamilton's Pharmacy kindly donated a First Aid kit to the club.
The O’Donovan Rossa U13A ladies who won their county semi-final last weekend.
Front: Milana Collins, Adelaide Hegarty, Eve O’Sullivan, Lauren McCarthy, Emma Hourihane, Cara Herlihy, Hannah Tobin, Grace Murnane, Maddie O’Connell (captain) and Lily O’Sullivan. Back: Aoise Maguire, Nicola Lawlor, Ruby Humston, Nicole O’Sullivan, Jessica Galvin, Anna Hegarty, Femi Aba, Ani Foley, Molly
O’Donovan and Sophia O’Shea.
Ray Cahalane, Damien Deasy, Hannah Connolly, Michael Limerick and Ray Limerick were the crew members who rowed the 20km course.
Sixth class pupils Rath NS ready to set sail with Baltimore Sailing Club with instructors Mimi Jacob, Mary Bushe, Holly O’Flynn, Seamus Griffiths, Harry Bushe, Abbie and Leah O’Sullivan. Pupils Theo Best, Bill O’Driscoll, Ben Pitton Brady, Paddy Sheehy, Kingsley Crosby, Jesse Best, Fionn Daly, Senan Whooley, Tadhg Ronan, Caoimhe Cottrell, Alexis O’Regan, Emer Crowley, Ava Javid, Afiqah Binti Roshidin, Clara Hickey and Alice Johnson had a fantastic day out on the water.
Lisheen NS pupils who played in the Sciath na Scol Chorcaí finals in Clonakilty last Thursday are, back: Elliot Sellars, Shane Duggan, Cillian Duggan, Liam O'Sullivan, Conor Duggan and Dominic Seymour. Front: Jack O'Driscoll, Daniel Swanton, Charlie Crowley, Seán Duggan and Conor O'Sullivan.
Ella O'Donovan, Dunmanway having a quiet moment with her four-month old calf "Tammy" at the Clonakilty Agricultura Show. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Linzii Marie Sasin and Neabha O'Shea from Skibbereen. Picture: Andy Gibson.