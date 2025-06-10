Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
Rev Andrew Coleman OLM taking a selfie with Canon Denis MacCarthy, Aidan Holland of Clonakilty, and Rev Jeremy Nicholls at the Innishannon Steam & Vintage Rally. (Photo: David Patterson)
Ella and Ava Hurley, Schull and Grace Howard Hegarty, Lisheen, enjoying the tunes in Ballydehob. Astrid Quin from Kinsale having fun on the amusments at the Belgooly ag show. (Photos: Anne Minihane & David Creedon)
Cillian and Caoimhe Cronin, Ballydehob who were among the prizewinners in the fancy dress at Ballydehob Country Music Festival over the weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Tommy O'Rourke, Timoleague, at the Innishannon Steam & Vintage Rally. (Photo: David Patterson)
Sisters Stephanie and Rebecca Fleming of Barryroe at the Leap Show, with their mother Orla Whelton. (Photos: Eoghan Daly)
Liliana Podolska, Dunmanway, at the Feel the Force festival.
Saoirse and Brendan Neary from Innishannon pictured enjoying Sunday's vintage show. (Photo: John Allen)
At the Kinsale 7s Rugby festival were Rachel Sisk from Crosshaven and Donna O'Driscoll, Dunmanway. (Photos: Anne Minihane & Denis Boyle)
Astrid Quin from Kinsale having fun on the amusements at the annual agricultural show in Belgooly, Co. Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
Winners of the Dunmanway Bridge Club’s president’s prize were Margaret Murphy, Freda Creedon (club president) and Ann Bailey.
The Bantry J14 girls octuple scull with Annie Calnan, Ella Cronin, Alex Manning, Millie Crowley, Nora Murphy, Elizabeth Ní Shuilleabhain, Cara McCarthy and Ellie O’Donovan.
Club members Jerry O'Flynn, Liam Deasy, Richard O'Flynn, Jerry O'Leary and Ned O'Flynn at Castleview Pitch last Sunday during the GAA walk to every pitch on which the Ballinascarthy teams trained and played on, as part of the club’s 80th anniversary celebrations. In all, 18 pitches were visited over a 12 mile distance and flags were placed at each pitch and a photo captured of the landowner.
Recent winners of the Joan Murphy bridge cup were Lil O'Donovan and Claire O'Donovan, who were presented with their award by outgoing club president Pauline Norris (centre).
Michelle Losty enjoying the sunshine in Kennedy Gardens, Clonakilty with her daughters Cindy and Wendy O'Mahony. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aideen O'Sullivan (Clonakilty), Aoibhín O'Brien (Clonakilty), Rebecca Nyhan (Timoleague) and Sofia McCarthy (Clonakilty) out and about in Astna Square on their last day of school before the summer holidays. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Helen Scully from Ardfield saying it with flowers in Kennedy Gardens, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Raising funds for the West Cork Jesters at the charity spinathon held at the Bank of Ireland, Clonakilty were Mike Deasy (Clonakilty), Lisa Deasy (Union Hall), Maura McCarthy (Bank of Ireland, Clonakilty) and Brian Hegarty (Reenascreena). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Shannon Forde signing copies of her latest book The Story So Far: 10 Years of the Lusitania Museum and Old Head Signal Tower. (title of the book in italics)
Colette Hayes , Western Road, Clonakilty and her dog Lola taking it easy in Kennedy Gardens. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The new vista sign erected at the top of the steps leading to the church is a Tidy Towns project that received a grant to complete. The artistic work was done by Oksana Vorontovas, a Ukrainian native who lives in Timoleague. The sign was launched after mass last Sunday.
Schull Community College student Alicia Molloy on her last-minute study break before the Leaving Certificate exams started on Wednesday. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Members from the West Cork Rapid Response during the Beara Way Challenge last week were Dr Jason van der Velde, Mick Lynch, Liam Slattery, Eamon Barry, Paschal Sheehy (RTÉ), Kate Crowley, Shane Buckley and Betty Hennessy.
At the Courtmacsherry RNLI 200 celebrations were locals Colette McCarthy, Josephine Murphy and Amy Young with her children April, Sean and Jo. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Rua and Flinn Lucitt and May O'Regan, all from Gaggin, Bandon, enjoying their visit onboard the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat, the Val Adnams, over the weekend. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Bishop Galvin Central School received its first ever Green Flag last week at the Green School Awards at Fota. Aodán O’Sullivan, Robyn Cahalane and Ms Meabh Hourihane, accepted the flag on the theme of Litter and Waste.
Enjoying the Ballydehob Country Music Festival last weekend were Katie, Eimear, Fionn and Caoimhe Harding, and Isla, Conor, Sadie and Matilda O'Brien. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Ivor and Emma Deane from Innishannon with their 1/2 size Burrell steam engine at the Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally on bank holiday Monday. (Photo: Michael MacSweeney)
Fódhla Daly from Bridge Street, Skibbereen graduated first in her class in medicine on Friday May 30th at UCC. Professor John O’Halloran, president of UCC, posed for a photo with Fódhla.
Darragh, Micheál and Cathal Gleeson from Skibbereen with Reserve Defence Force members Trevar Sheehan and Humphrey Lynch at the agricultural show in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Wade Westwood and Theo Payne Lynch from St James’ National School with two happy bunnies at the Top of the Rock Pod Páirc in Drimoleague, where they enjoyed their school tour.
Dermot Sheehan behind the counter of his shop with a celebratory cake to mark the past 50 years of business in Goleen.
Cousins Kate McGarry (Dunlavin, County Wicklow) and David Hayes (Enniskeane) recently received their First Holy Communion.
The successful St Mary's Central School junior and senior girls’ relay teams who won gold and silver at the Cork City Sports, which helped secure the overall top school award in their division. Back: Ola Bak, Lucy O'Sullivan, Ella Murray and Laoise Conroy. Front: Moya Hennessy, Lauren O'Mahony, Zoe O'Sullivan and Michaela O'Sullivan.
Barry Lordan (Kilpatrick, Bandon) driving Foster Showman’s tractor ‘Little Helpmate’ built in 1921 and owned by the Lordan family, at the 28th annual Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally which was held in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. (Photo: David Patterson)
Dunmanway was the place to be last weekend as the town welcomed visitors from galaxies far, far away to the two-day Star Wars themed festival that is now in its second year.
Dunmanway Christmas Swim committee members Kathleen Farrell and Tim Buckley, with members of staff at the Dunmanway Day Unit in Cork University Hospital, where they presented the funds raised at the annual Christmas swim held at Inchydoney on Christmas Day. Absent from the photo are committee members Eileen Lyons, Karen Farr, Niamh Hayes and Mairead McCarthy.
Fionn Herlihy, Mark Farr (chairman, Doheny GAA), Henry Duggan (treasurer, Doheny GAA) and Mark Buckley showcasing the list of sponsors for the upcoming Sam Maguire and Doheny GAA golf classic which will be held this weekend.
Cllr Caroline Cronin chatting with two well-known Schull residents, Mary Waldron (left) and Pauline Cotter at the official opening of the new community housing project, Ard na Mara.
Lucy Murphy, Maya O’Flynn, Alexis O’Regan and Rebecca McSweeney of Rath National School, came third in the senior relay at Cork city sports.
Sophie Connolly and Ellen Collins at Rath National School with one of the winning smoothie recipes made at the end of Active Week.
The Ilen Rovers U12 boys who won their league match last Monday evening. Back: Ferdinand O'Driscoll, Hugo O'Driscoll, Conor O'Sullivan, Cathal Ronan, Elliot Sellars, Conor Duggan, Fionn Daly, Oran Keane, Ian Fitzgerald, Jack O'Driscoll and Shane Duggan. Front: Liam O'Neill, Jimmy McDonagh, Darragh Murphy, Sean Duggan, Danny Coakley, Charlie Crowley and Stephen O'Mahony.
Skibbereen's Abbeystrewry National School pupils were delighted to bring home lots of trophies from the Cork City Sports primary school athletics event. The team was the overall winner of their group. Included in the photo is their principal, Jean Fuller. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Marge Minihane was surprised and delighted that people who live on the route where she delivered for An Post around the parish of Aughadown, came out to wish her well on her last day at work as their local postwoman. Marge has been on the route for the last 27 years, and members of the Aughadown Community Council - Sean O'Driscoll, Sean Collins, Hazel Duggan and Michael Crowley - made presentations to her for her outstanding service to the community. Marge commented that although it's an emotional day, she said that her job was made so much easier as people in Aughadown parish are some of the best you could meet. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Amy O’Regan with Uisce Éireann’s head of customer operations Geoffrey Bourke and Cathy Baxter of An Taisce Green Schools at the recent Green Schools poster competition award ceremony. (Photo: Conor Healy)
The Ballymartle golf classic, sponsored by Kitty O’Sé’s, was launched last Friday. The classic will be played at Farrangalway, Kinsale on June 13th. (Photo: John Allen)
The new toy library at Dock Beach which was made by Con Hemi and facilitated by Tess Dean.
Robert O'Leary (Kinsale), Patricia Ahern (Ballinhassig) and William Manning (Innishannon) busy selling tickets at the 28th Annual Innishannon Steam & Vintage Rally which was held in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and which has raised almost €2 million since 1997. (Photo: David Patterson)
Darren Daly (senior men’s captain) and Laura O’Mahony (senior ladies captain) launched the O’Donovan Rossa golf classic which will be held on June 14th. At the launch were: David Keohane, Darragh Keohane, Darren Daly, Laura O'Mahony, Art Keohane, Sean Carmody and Norah Carmody.
The 28th annual Innishannon Steam & Vintage Rally was held over the bank holiday weekend in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. Since its inception in 1997, the rally has raised almost €2 million for the good cause.
This year’s Feel the Force festival included appearances from villains and superheroes.
A large crowd from all across the country, and further afield, gathered to watch the main parade at the Feel the Force festival.
Stormtroopers enjoying the parade at the Feel the Force festival.
Andrew Cast from Kinsale with his 1930 Aveling and Porter Steam traction Engine pictured enjoying the 2025 Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally.
Picture. John Allen
Kate Manning from East Cork and Kate Murphy from Upton testing the 1900 'Coleen Bawn' Marshall Traction steam engine at the Innishannon Steam Fair in Cork (Monday)
Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
JT O'Driscoll, Kilbrittain, on a Massey Ferguson 135. (Photos: Michael Mac Sweeney & David Patterson)
Thomas McCormick (Skibbereen) brought a 1986 Land Rover Military Defender to the 28th Annual Innishannon Steam & Vintage Rally in aid of the Irish Cancer Society which has raised almost €2 million since 1997.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
James Keohane (Ballinhassig) enjoying the day at the 28th Annual Innishannon Steam & Vintage Rally in aid of the Irish Cancer Society which has raised almost €2 million since 1997.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork