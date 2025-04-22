Out and About in West Cork

Megan Moynihan and Ultan Kearney, performing in Baltimore Drama Group's production of The Spongebob Musical.
The National Children's Choir, consisting of West Cork Schools, played a concert at All Saint's Church, Drimoleague on Thursday last. The choir performed 15 songs and was accompanied by an orchestra. Playing in the orchestra were Siún Dineen; Méabh Fitzgibbon; Gracie Barlow and Gráinne Crowley. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Hannah, Tommy and Jack Mooney from Bandon at Warren Beach.
Lely Industries held a Robotic Milking Open Day on the farm of dairy farmer Gavin Forde today. A steady stream of dairy farmers visited the farm throughout the day and were shown the Lely Astronaut milking system. The system, which costs €180,000, allows more automation on the farm. Attending the event were dairy farmers Liam Twomey, Bandon and Gearoid McCarthy from Ballinadee. Picture: Andy Gibson.
A 'Walk of Witness' took place in Drimoleague today for Palm Sunday. All the Drimoleague churches came together to walk to All Saint's Catholic Church for a Palm Sunday Mass. Pictured at the walk were Clodagh; Cáit and Éabha Forde from Drimoleague.. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Dan O’Leary and Tim Foley were also in Castletownkinneigh for a cheque presentation to Enable Ireland.
Bridget Deasy, Noreen Fleming and Eithne Lordan from the Barryroe Walking Club at the Community Hall in Castletownkinneigh. (Photo: John Allen)
Kate O'Brien (left) Seasalt Cornwall with Pauline Crowley, Timoleague watching the Palm Sunday parade along Pearse Street, Clonbakiulty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Sahar Kroon Jarrahie, Valerie Vansse and Michelle McCormack, cast members of The Spongebob Musical. Right: Kate O'Brien with Pauline Crowley, Timoleague, watching the Palm Sunday parade in Clonakilty. (Photos: Anne Minihane & Martin Walsh)
Ibane Gaels girls who were on the Cork U14 Ladies Football team that beat Clare in The Munster Final were (L-R) Kay Collins, Niamh Doyle, Aoife Harte, Aibhlin Mc Carthy, Aoife Walsh, Mary Harrington. Mary Harrington who was a selector with the team.
Enjoying the sunshine in Kennedy Park were locals (left to right): Jack Canning, Denise Healy, Beth O'Sullivan, Caroline Crowley, Bill Canning and Denis O'Sullivan. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Bettina Gurbity from Clonaklilty enjoying a book from the repurposed phone box at the parklet in Kent Street, Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Wal;sh.
Locals Alfie and Ann Acheson and their dog Jess sitting in the sunshine in Astna Square, Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
School Secretary Cionnaith O’Suilleabhain (centre) was recently awarded a the Fòrsa award for distinguished service.
Newly resident in Ring, Áine Power with her children Érin and River on a trip to the Friday market in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Winners of the Beara Camera Club's Schools' Photo Competition were (L to R) Aidan Harrington, Abby Hainsworth, Chloe Harrington, Croiadh Downing (holding certificate), Maggie O'Shea (holding her brother Jerh's photo).
Some of the pupils from Rath NS who took part in an anti dog fouling poster competition to raise awareness about the problem in Baltimore were (Back L-R) Rebecca McSweeney, Mark Marchenko, Hannah Sheehy, (From L-R) Rita Flannery, Sofia Lee, Yevheniia Smokyana and Roisín O’ Driscoll.Caoimhe Cottrell is missing from this photo.
The Rath NS Green Schools committee including (L-R) Roisín McDermott, Rathnaid Whooley, Rebecca McSweeney, Emma Cottrell, Darragh Fitzgerald, Myah Musgrave, William O’ Neill, Luka Pitton Brady, Cathal Ronan, Méabh Collins and Éirinn O’ Driscoll planted five ash trees provided by Cork County Council as part of National Tree week.
A wonderful celebration in the Beara FET centre recently of our Level 5 Payroll students who completed the course as a collaboration between Cork College of FET Morrison Island Campus and Beara FET where students were able to attend classes in their local centre in order to complete the course and receive certification. Noreen Murnane (Resource Worker Beara FET), John Fitzgibbons (Director of FET, Cork ETB), Belinda Sloan, Catherine Spalinger, Geraldine O’Donoghue, Katalin Vida, Claire Cronin (who all received QQI Level 5 Payroll certs), Michael Crowley (AEO, Cork ETB), Helen Ryan (Principal, Cork College of FET Morrison Island Campus), Kay O’Shea (who collected on behalf of her daughter Claire),Brid Murphy (Area Co-Ordinator Cork ETB) Brid Murphy. Missing from the photo was Claire O’Shea, Alicia Bothma & Antionette O'Sullivan
Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
The Cork College of FET Beara Centre, Community Participation Cooking Group who organised a coffee morning in aid of Cancer Connect, would like to extend a sincere "thank you" to all who supported such a great cause. A total of €1, 588.2 was raised . L/R Denis O Shea, Norman Steele, Deirdre Mihihane, Jim Morrissey, Ber O Sullivan, Collette McCarthy, Sally O Shea, Mary Coughlan, Deloras Murphy, Hilda O Sullivan, Kay Lyne, Jocelyn Dufétel, Christina Hall, Helen O Driscoll, Elenor Byrne, Sue Swansborough Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
A recent Charity Walk held in memory of local Lisheen man Donie Duggan presented the proceeds of the walk to West Cork Rapid Response at a function at Minihan's Bar in Lisheen. The walk was organised by Aughadown Community Council and the Parish Pastoral Council a huge crowd turned out to support such a great charity. Members of the Duggan family presented the proceeds.
(L-R) Rhona Deane and Betty Hennessy, WCRR, Donna Duggan, Raymond Duggan, (back L-R)
Liam Slattery and Kate Crowley, WCRR, Denis O'Driscoll, Martin O'Mahony, Joss Keohane, Sean O'Driscoll and Mike Keohane members organising committee. Photo; Anne Minihane.
World kickboxing champion Evan Collins along with Cork County Mayor Cllr. Joe Carroll launched the Skibbereen Darkness Into Light on May 10th at 4.15am starting at the O'Donovan Rossa GAA grounds pictured with members of the organising committee, Tom Collins, Noel McCarthy, Mary Jacinta Casey, Jackie McCarthy, Helen Dempsey and Pat Fitzgerald. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Members of the Aughadown Foraige club were spotted cleaning up the roadsides recently.
Courtmacsherry's Micheál Hurley (centre) celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday with friends (left to right): David Murphy, Billy O'Donovan, Liam Murphy and Brian Murphy in the Courtmacsherry Hotel. Photo: Martin Walsh.
The Quizzy McQuizzy team (left to right) Lola O'Regan, Marian O'Brien, Michael O'Brien and Kathleen Holland won the Courtmacsherry Festival and Development Association fundraising quiz in the Courtmacsherry Hotel. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Dáthig Manning as Patrick Star and Caoimhe McCormack as Krabby Patty Girl part of Baltimore Drama Group's production of The Spongebob Musical which is on stage at the Community Hall in Baltimore April 21st, 23rd, 25th, 26th at 7.30pm with a matinee on Sunday 27th at 3pm. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Getting in the zone for Baltimore Drama Group's production of The Spongebob Musical were Sarah Loane, Valerie Vansse, Laoise, Michelle and Caoimhe McCormack which is on stage at the Community Hall in Baltimore on April 21st, 23rd, 25th, 26th at 7.30pm and a Matinee performance on Sunday 27th at 3pm. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Members of Muintir Bháire Foróige Club (L-R) Chloe O’Sullivan, Aoife O’Donovan, Grace O'Brien, Ciara Daly, Abbie Thornton, Karen Dukelow, Art O’Leary, Eoghan Fehilly, Abbie Arundel, Chloe O’Sullivan, Aoife Nash, Cara McGettigan, Anna Tobin, Rosin Daly and Rachel Kelleher took part in the clean-up at Reen beach last week.
Sofia Harrap from Schull Community College impressed STEM competition judges with her passion and enthusiasm for her innovative project called An investigation of ACL injuries.
Simon Nelson of Schull Water Sports Centre presenting Maura Allen of Schull Tidy Towns a cheque for €1,060, along with Cllr Caroline Cronin.
The weather cooperatd as parents and students participated in the 2025 Barryroe National School Parents’ Association Easter walk.
The Bandon Camogie Club’s Under 15s following their quarter-final Féile win over Midleton at the Camogie Grounds, Castle Road, Cork recently
Robert Wilmot from Bandon Walking Club pictured with Betty Hennessy from West Cork Rapid Response at the charity walk in Gaggin last Sunday. Both were Grand Marshals of the St Patrick's Day parades this year with Robert taking the honours in Bandon and Betty at the Clonakilty parade.
Bernie Walsh and Eileen O'Donovan supporting the charity walk last Sunday in aid of West Cork Rapid Response.
At the presentation of the Fiona Collins Cup in Ballincollig last weekend were l to r: Sophie Bambury, Margaret Kiely, chairperson of the County Board for Comhaltas, Cllr Ann Bambury, Ellen Collins, Claire Collins and Annette O'Driscoll
Attending a recent concert of The National Children's Choir, consisting of West Cork schools, at All Saint's Church, Drimoleague were Rowan and Kait Husmann from Bantry. The choir performed 15 songs and was accompanied by an orchestra.
Photo: Andy Gibson
The Macroom LGFA U12 girls team played in the half-time display game in Croke Park on
Saturday.
People from all the Drimoleague churches, along with Patty the donkey, came together to walk to All Saint's Catholic Church for a Palm Sunday Mass. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Joanna Murray stands at her homestead near Old Head in 1898.
Chair of Bandon Kinsale MD Cllr Gillian Coughlan presented the mayor of Newport, Charles Holder, with a gift during a recent visit of Kinsale people to Newport, Rhode Island
The Dunmanway Family Resource Centre is hosting a Kids Cycling Camp during the Easter holidays providing fun whilst improving cycling proficiency. Taking part in the camp was Róan O'Brien from Dunmanway. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Fifth and Sixth Class from Scoil Naomh Fionán, Tracton, performed in the Feis Maitiú Choral Speaking Competition.
A Kinsale RNLI crew member places a flower in the harbour to mark seafarers who have died, during the recent annual Sea Sunday remembrance in Kinsale.
Picture. John Allen
Macroom LGFA U12 girls team who played in the half-time display game in Croke Park on
Saturday.
Students Conor Noonan, Sean Keane and Adam McNamara from CBS Mitchelstown presented their 'CalvEasy' handmade calving organiser at the Robotic Milking Open Day in Ballinadee recenlty on the farm of dairy farmer Gavin Forde. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Lely Industries held a Robotic Milking Open Day on the farm of dairy farmer Gavin Forde recently. A steady stream of dairy farmers visited the farm throughout the day and were shown the Lely Astronaut milking system. Attending the event were Kathleen and Mary Lou McCarthy from Ballinadee. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Enjoying the fine weather in front of the Southern Star billboard in Bantry is Roan Dufétel (6) from Bere Island.
Musicians Enda and Paddy play for an audience at Hacketts pub in Schull. Photo: Carlos Benlayo