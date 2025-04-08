Out and About in West Cork

Eileen Sheehan and Eileen O'Donoghue from Bantry on Daffodil Day, Irish Cancer Society's biggest fundraising event of the year. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Anne-Marie Coughlan, Margaret Reilly and Bernie Griffin, organised Daffodil Day fundraising events at The Lobster Pot Bar in Goleen. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Dinjoe Collins and Maurice Hurley from Bandon at the annual Crossbarry commemoration. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Sandra Patterson from Dunmanway in her 1975 Ford 6600. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Chloe Walsh, Ballinacarriga; Patrick Corcoran, Manch; Kevin O'Riordan, Dunmanway and Caoimhe & Ava McCarthy from Dunmanway at the Ballinacarriga tractor run. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Geri Ho, Bandon supporting Daffodil Day in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Mark van Dam, Castlefreke, Ger Deasy, Galley Head and Pat Mannion, Rosscarbery raising funds for Daffodil Day outside De Barras's in Clonakilty. Right: Geri Ho, Bandon supporting Daffodil Day in Clonakilty. (Photos: Martin Walsh.)
Sophie Pentek and Nasipho Mayiji at the Bandon Bridge National School Daffodil Day coffee morning. (Photo: Denis Boyle0