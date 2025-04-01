Out and About in West Cork

Miya and Miduo Weng on St Patrick's Day at their Chinese takeaway in Schull
Caheragh ladies Deirdre and Moira Barry at the Skibbereen St. Patrick's Day Parade. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Emily Watkin, Rain Doyle Watkin, River Doyle Watkin, and Kayleight Watkin all dressed up to enjoy the Skibbereen St. Patricks Day Parade on Monday. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Timoleague's Rosie Harte and Elsie O'Donovan at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Above: Courtmacsherry's Kevin Young with his children Joe and Sean at the local St. Patrick's Day Parrade. Meanwhile, in Clonakilty Mira Morenko was celebrating the day in Clonakilty. (Photos: Martin Walsh & Denis Boyle)
From left: Mira Morenko at the Clonakilty St Patrick; Caheragh ladies Deirdre and Moira Barry at the parde in Skibbereen; and likewise in Bandon were David Cross and Mellisa O'Sullivan with Kourtney and Luke Cross. (Photos: Denis Boyle & Anne Minihane)
The St Patricks Day Parade dodged the showers today, with fantastic crowds lining the streets cheering on the clubs, schools, town dignitaries, dancing bands and many other worthy causes taking part.
Here Eddie Hawkins enjoying the day.
Credit: Andrew Harris
Lili O'Neill Sugrue enjoying the Castletownbere St. Patrick's Day parade. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Replendescent in green, white and gold in Bandon were Aidan O'Rourke and Anne Walsh. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Pictured at the St Patrick's Day parade at Coppeen was Kate O'Driscoll, Anna McCarthy, Ella murphy and Rosha Fehilly. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at the St Patrick's day parade at Bandon Co Cork was David Cross and Mellisa O'Sullivan and children Kourtney and Luke Cross. Picture Denis Boyle
Elsewhere at the Crookstown Vintage Club run were Lissvarda's Martin and Luke Horgan in their 1984 Deutz-Fahr 120.
Conor, Kate and Flor Buckley enjoyed the day at the Crookstown Vintage Club run.
Barbara Galvin, Norma Hamilton and Noreen Deasy Carroll at the Skibbereen Rowing Club 5k Fun Run earlier in March. (Photo: Anne Minihan)
Also enjoying the day were were Lambros and Chloe Lambrou, from Carrigadrohod.
Kathleen Hayes from Leap with Benjy at the Ardfield Cheval last Sunday.
Clockwise from above: Dancers and locals Alyssa David and Chris Cronin strut their fabulous stuff at the Strictly Kinsale held last weekend; Mags Clancy and Emma Tyrell, Kinsale showed their support for the dancers; Simone and Marica Daly, also from Kinsale, supporting the 'Strictly' dancers, who performed in aid of a number of charities. (Photos: John Allen)
Simone and Marica Daly supporting the ‘Strictly’ dancers, who performed in aid of a number of charities.
Mags Clancy and Emma Tyrell showed their support for the dancers
Left: Declan and Jack Corcoran from Crookstown doing one last check before the local Vintage Club run in aid of Pieta House.
Young Jerry O'Riordan from Kilmichael, flanked by family members Kevin (left) and Daniel at the ploughing in Aghabullogue recently. Adam, Joshua and Ava Murnane from Macroom also attended, but they're a bit away from taking part just yet! Meanwhile, Liam O'Driscoll of Kilbrittain kept a close eye on things in his Massey Ferguson 5711. (Photos: Andy Gibson & David Patterson)
Aghabullogue, West Cork, Ireland. 16th Mar, 2025. West Cork Ploughing Association held a ploughing match on the lands of the Dennehy family, Coolineagh, Aghabullogue today. Around 30 competitors entered the match on a dry but cool day. Attending the ploughing but not necessarily enjoying the day were Adam, Joshua and Ava Murnane from Macroom. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Liam O'Driscoll (Kilbrittain) current European champion, winner in the senior reversible class with his Massey Ferguson 5711 at the Macroom 52nd annual ploughing match which was the seventh ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and was held on the lands of Dennehy family, Coolineagh, Aghabullogue, Co Cork.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
Abbey O'Sullivan (Glengarriff), Jasmine O'Mahony Sylla (Glengarriff), Sofija Buseveca (Bantry), Emma O'Brien (Glengarriff) and Caitlin Timmis (Bantry) enjoying the St Patrick’s Day parade in Bantry. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Elsie White and Phoebe Stanness enjoying the St Patrick's Day parade in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Sisters Marie and Siobhan O'Mahony from Glandore with Jess at the cheval ride fundraiser which was held last Sunday afternoon in aid of the Union Hall RNLI. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
St Finian’s Holy Wells at An Toormore, Castletownbere, were recently renovated by a local man, Pat O’Neill. The wells are believed to have originally been built in the 1500s and many old pounds and other coins were found inside the wells. Mikki Redding, Lilly Power-Redding and Jamie Power-Redding made the first wish in the newly renovated wells.
Popular Cape Clear postman Tom Cadogan (fourth from left, front row) celebrated his 60th birthday in style at The Skibbereen Eagle in Tragumna last Saturday. A large gathering of family and friends from Cape Clear attended the function. Front (from left): Mary O'Regan, Siobhan Cadogan, Tadhg O'Drisceoil, Thomas Cadogan, Ciaran O’Drisceoil, Connie Cadogan and Niall O’Regan. Back (from left): Blathin O’Donavan, Claire Ni Drisceoil, Diarmuid Cadogan, Aaron Cadogan, Shane Langley, Louise O’Regan, Emily Sweeney, Lara Sweeney and Margaret O’Regan. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
The Kilmacabea Scór na bPáistí ballad group of Ciara Jennings, Caoimhe O’Brien, Mary Jo O’Mahony, Annie O’Donovan and Conor O’Mahony won at the recent Carbery Scór na bPaistí and will now be competing in the county semi-final on Saturday.
Dancers Audrey Cunningham and Martin O’Brien from Kinsale at the Strictly Kinsale which was held over the weekend at Actons Hotel. All proceeds of the event are in aid of Irish Cancer Society, AsIAm - Ireland's Autism Charity, CUH Charity, Irish Heart Foundation and Lisheens House. (Photo: John Allen)
Ballinhassig AFC’s midfielder Finn O'Brien at a recent league fixture, sporting the club’s away strip of pink and black.
On a warm and sunny day in West Cork, three young fishermen fish for pike in Carrigadrohid Lake near Macroom. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cork sporting legend Rena Buckley officially opened Lidl Cornmarket Street store with Tara O’Connor (regional managing director for Munster at Lidl Ireland), and Zoltan Vincze (Lidl Cornmarket store manager). To mark the opening, the team at Lidl Cornmarket has donated €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to Cork Penny Dinners. (Photo: Daragh McSweeney)
Ciaran Casey cutting the tape at the recent opening of the Support Us to Support Others second hand shop in the Bandon Shopping Centre. He was helped by Adrian Linehan, with a lot of other supporters. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Zoey Mulcahy enjoying the St Patrick’s Day parade in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Caroline O'Driscoll (Kilbrittain), Claire O'Rourke (Timoleague), Jerry from Kerry and Moss Trant (Tralee) with horses Elton and Larry at the Macroom 52nd annual ploughing match which was the seventh ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and which was held on the lands of Dennehy family, Coolineagh, Aghabullogue. (Photo: David Patterson)
Sixth class pupils at Rath National School celebrated World Down Syndrome Day with their colourful odd socks. From left: Alexis O’Regan, Caoimhe Cottrell, Ava Javid, Emer Crowley, Flor McEvoy (sna) James Hurley, Senan Whooley, Paddy Sheehy, Theo Best, Kingsley Crosby, Bill O’Driscoll, Jesse Best, Tadhg Ronan, Clara Hickey, Afiqah Rosihidin, Ben Pitton Brady, and Fionn Daly.
The Castletown Ladies Club had the winning float at the Coppeen St Patrick's Day parade this year. From left: Betty O'Sullivan, Cora Hurley, Mary Cross, Breda Crowley, Mairead O'Sullivan, Tess Chambers, Siobhan O'Sullivan, Ann Marie Cronin, Nora O'Driscoll and Marie Warren. (Photo: Colum Cronin)
Emilia and Tom O'Mahony (Knocks, Ballineen) with 16-month-old twins Elizabeth and Thomas, enjoying their day at the Ahiohill tractor, car and truck run, which was followed by tractor dyno testing. Proceeds of the run will go to West Cork Rapid Response, Courtmacsherry Harbour RNLI and Ahiohill National School. (Photo: David Patterson)
Caroline O’Donnell, Naomi O’Brien and Sadie O’Brien distributed posters created by the children of Ballydehob last week in the hope that all dog owners will clean up after their pets, and finally realise that there is no poop fairy to do it for them.
The Sheep's Head Scouts enjoying a day out at the St Patrick’s Day parade in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Pupils from Reenascreena National School who took part in the Ficheall Comortas chess tournament in the Beda hall, including Liam Fargnoli who scored the highest individual points on the day. From left: MaryAnn Forsythe, Christopher Callanan, Sacha Cooke, Liam Fargnoli, Eoin Doolan, Luke Callanan, Lucy Callanan and Seamus Forsythe.
Newcestown's Donncha O'Mahony and Olan Kelly were part of the winning Bandon U16 rugby team who won the Pan Munster Plate last Sunday after they defeated Midleton at Virgin Media Park.
Rebecca and Stephanie Fleming at the recent Irish Pony Society's national annual points awards event at the Killashee House Hotel, County Kildare with the Overall Champion Pony of the Year award for their pony Whiteleaze Secret Temptation. Also included are Joe Fleming, Brian Fleming and Orla Whelton.
The winners of the men’s and ladies’ local legends in the Garrettstown 5 Mile race were Seamus Hayes (left) and Sinead O’Regan (right), both of Courceys Athletic Club.
Pupils of Carrigboy National School during the farm walk at Finn O'Mahony's farm at Lower Letter, Kilcrohane last week were (from left): Cian O'Mahony, Ronan Kennedy (Carbery Group), Finn O'Mahony, Lorna Twomey (Drinagh Co-op), Savannah Viray, Grace O'Brien, Zach McCarthy, Tadhg O'Connor, Jack Levis, Aoife Bignell, Owen Coughlan, Kevin Hickey, Elisha O'Brien, Emma Barry O'Callaghan, Emily O'Donovan, Skye Pople, Aimee Fehily, Zara Mallon, Charlie McCarthy, and Jack O'Mahony.
The Kilcrohane Drama Group who performed three one-act comedies at four sold out performances in the Kilcrohane Hall over the St Patrick’s weekend.
Con and Veronica Daly from Moneytree Finance presenting Tony Mannix, on behalf of Dunmanway Rowing Club, with their first coastal fixed seat boat.
A big convoy of go-karts took part at the Dunmanway St Patrick’s Day parade. (Photo: David Patterson)
Kilbrittain Tidy Towns volunteers at the Tidy Towns south west and mid-west regional awards ceremony in Ballincollig last Monday where they accepted the silver medal won in 2024, on behalf of the community. Helen Cashman, Sinead Moloney and Anne Bradfield accepted the award from Jerry Buttimer, Minister of State at the department of rural and community development.
Paddy Deasy (Innishannon) with grandparents JJ and Veronica McCarthy (Ahiohill) checking out this immaculate Fendt 716 at the recently held Ahiohill tractor, car and truck run, which was followed by tractor dyno testing. Proceeds of the run will go to West Cork Rapid Response, Courtmacsherry Harbour RNLI and Ahiohill National School. (Photo: David Patterson)
Jenny's pre-school in Ballinascarthy waving as they pass the reviewing stand at the Clonakilty St Patrick's Day parade.
Killian O'Neill, ringmaster of the greatest show in town at Castletownbere's St Patrick's Day parade (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Pupils from sixth class at Scoil An Chroí Ró Naofa presenting a cheque for €1,500 to Castletownbere RNLI. The pupils raised €3,000 at their bazaar before Christmas. They also presented a cheque for €1,500 to Cancer Connect.
Bernie O'Regan (Ballydehob) and David Sullivan (Glengarriff) having fun at the Bantry St Patrick’s Day parade. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Harry O'Sullivan (Bantry) with BB the school bear from Kealkill National School, who is enjoying hearing a story from Harry’s World Book Day choice, the Pokémon epic pocket guide.
JP showed great tenacity during the ten weeks of getting the project completed.
The Bantry Tourist Office is managed by Bantry Development & Tourism, a voluntary group supported by 15 local volunteers.
Westlife, the boyband which comprised Eoin Bowden, Alex Cronin, Dan Andrews and Ben Clancy, came second in the Strictly Syncing competition.
Locals Robyn Wade with her mum Majella O'Rourke and her grandad Donal O'Rourke on a walkabout in Kennedy Park, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Timmy Singleton, Courtmacsherry (left) and Maurice Collins, Woodfiled enjoying a chat and a cuppa in Gearóidín’s Restaurant, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Max , Michael and Anna Arusson from Clonakilty out and about in Astna Square. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
On behalf of the Clonakilty Bridge Club, club president Pauline Norris (centre), presented a cheque for €600 to Cork Sexual Violence Centre representatives, Dola Twomey and Mary Crilly (right). The much-needed funds will go towards counselling costs carried out at the centre.
Saoirse O'Sullivan, Harry Hayes and Jasmine Hastings enjoying the parade in Clonakilty. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Elaine Quirke with Kyle and Eva Gardiner enjoying the St Patrick's Day parade in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)