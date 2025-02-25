Out And About In West Cork

Castledonovan National School held a tree planting day as the school's pupils and parents came together to plant Beech, Birch, Bird Cherry, Crab Apple, Mountain Ash and Oak trees as part of the school's sustainibilty ethos. Deelish Garden Centre supplied the trees. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cohen O'Donovan and Gwendoline D'hondt planting a tree at Castledonovan NS. Getting her hands dirty was school principal Laura Cotter. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Nicola Whelton, Ardfield and Orla Kelly, Rosscarbery at a charity event in the Clonakilty GAA complex at Ahamilla in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland and West Cork Rapid Response. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
A make-up and skincare master class was held at the Courtmacsherry Hotel in aid of Barryroe National School recently. Teachers Niamh Murray, Catríona Hegarty and Carol Lee were in attendance. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Barryroe National School staff members Evelyn Fleming, Denise Foley and Katie McCarthy at the event. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Sisters Rebecca and Justine Lawlor from Bandon were at the MaxPhysio & Pilates charity event in the Clonakilty GAA complex at Ahamilla in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland and West Cork Rapid Response (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Leslie Northridge (Midleton) and Paul O'Donoghue (Ballinadee) enjoying their day at the De Courcey Classic and Vintage Club members’ tillage day in Garrettstown with views of the Atlantic ocean, the Old Head of Kinsale, the Old Head Signal Tower, Garrettstown beach and Garrylucas beach on a very windy but dry spring afternoon (Photo: David Patterson)
Castledonovan National School pupil Gwendoline D'hondt and her mum Julia Cooper planting one of the trees at the school’s tree planting day last Saturday. Pupils and parents planted a variety of native trees as part of the school’s sustainability ethos. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Pupils Thea O'Donovan and Sophia Hurley helping principal Laura Cotter plant a tree at Castledonovan National School. The school community held a tree planning day last Saturday to increase the biodiversity in the area. The trees were supplied by Deelish Garden Centre. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Ellen Nyhan, Ballinspittle winner of the ladies class and Ciara Moore from Kilbrittain at the Bandon Ploughing Match held on the lands of Lisa O’Mahony at Tullyland, Bandon. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Loyal supporters Oliver Bennett from Rossmore (left) and Kieran Keohane from Timoleague at the Bandon Ploughing Match which was recently held on the lands of Lisa O’Mahony at Tullyland, Bandon. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
The participants of this year’s Bantry’s Strictly Syncing who will be competing for the winning title. This year’s event is such a success that tickets for the final are already sold out. Tickets for the semi-final are still available. (Photo: Tony O’Donovan)
The Castletownbere U21 who played Urhan in the U21 Beara semi-final are (back) from left: Mikey Orpen, Jack Murphy, Sean Óg Donegan, Danny Walsh, Jack O’Connor, Sean Sullivan, Darragh Murphy, Luke Sidley, and Fionn Murphy. Front (from left): Marty Orpen, Olan Murphy, Jack Hanley, James Spencer, Ultan Murphy, and Colm Murphy. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Tomás Hayes (9) from Clonakilty donated the money he received from the tooth fairy to Cancer Connect. When Tomás lost a tooth and found €5 under his pillow the next morning, he immediately asked his mother, Denise, if he could donate it to charity. Denise, a music teacher at Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty, mentioned how her friend and colleague, Caragh Bell, ran in the Clonakilty Five Mile Race in January to raise money for Cancer Connect. Tomás asked if he could contribute to the worthy cause by giving his tooth fairy money to Caragh.
Members of the Clonakilty singing group Medazza, who meet on Wednesdays at 8pm in O'Donovan's Hotel to learn songs for Easter and spring, performing near Kennedy Park last week. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Friends Sarah Harrington (left) from Timoleague and Ava Knowles from Shannonvale met up in Kennedy Park, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Nicola Hayes from Clonakilty and her son Seamus out and about in Rossa Street. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Anita O'Donovan from Rosscarbery (left) met up with Clonakilty's Meave Kelly (centre) and Louise Dillion in Pearse Street. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Harvey Greenwood with the Valentine's Day card he made at pre-schol for his mum Alice. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Brioni, a graduate of Dublin’s National College of Art and Design, returned in recent years from Canada’s Yukon Territory to settle in West Cork.
Betty Hennessy presenting camogie captain Annie Condon with her premier junior county medal.
Clogagh National School’s pupils who recently received their Confirmation are (from left): Ayla Bishop, Aoibhínn McCabe, Neasa Kiernan, Kate O'Flynn, Conor Cashman, Grace O'Sullivan, Harry O'Reilly, Ryan Deasy, and Peter Dineen.
St James' National School pupils Millie Woodward, Grace Solomon, Sarah Dukelow, and Pippa Woodward enjoying problem solving with the Izak 9 cubes borrowed from the West Cork Education Centre.
Pupils of Carrigboy National School who put in a great performance in the five-a-side FAI soccer tournament which was held in Bantry recently are (front, from left): Zach McCarthy, Mathew O'Mahony and Charlie McCarthy. Back (from left): Kevin Hickey, Tadhg O'Connor, Jack Levis, Quintin Horstmanshoff, Owen Coughlan and Jamie Ward.
Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin (centre) in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Barryroe along with Fr Tom Hayes (left) and Fr Fergus Ryan and altar servers (from left): Maia O'Criscoll, Cian Coleman, Aoibhinn O'Sullivan, Grace Harrington and Emilia Fitzgerald at the recent Confirmation ceremony. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the Drimoleague National School for the handover of a cheque for €415, the proceeds of a school Christmas jumper day fundraiser, are (from left): Betty Hennessy (West Cork Rapid Response), Sofiia Musiienko, Hannah O'Mahony, Max Buckley, Cara Keane, Keith O'Donovan, Kate Crowley (West Cork Rapid Response) and Daniel Magennis.
Fiona Kelleher, Tracy Helen and Lorraine Chambers all took part in the Doheny GAA Healthy Club initiative.
Tony Murphy (Dunmanway) drove a Ford 7740 and Dermot Callaghan (Reanirree, Macroom) drove a Ford 8210 at the St Enda’s National School Kilnadur tractor and car run which took place recently. Proceeds of the run will go to St Enda’s National School and to CoAction. (Photo: David Patterson)
Daniel King (Dunmanway) driving a John Deere 6R 145 at the St Enda’s National School Kilnadur tractor and car run which took place recently. Proceeds of the run will go to St Enda’s National School and to CoAction. (Photo: David Patterson)
Aodhán and Aidan Kelly (Johnstown, Kilmichael) enjoying their day at the St Enda’s National School Kilnadur tractor and car run which took place recently. Proceeds of the run are in aid of St Enda’s National School and to CoAction. (Photo: David Patterson)
Ballinspittle Comhaltas musicians in Cashel at the weekend were (from left): Liabhan Hickey (banjo), Lily Mae Jones (accordion), Abigail Coughlan (flute), and Ellie Angland (concertina).
Diarmuid Coughlan (Garrettstown) and Simon Draper (Ballinspittle) enjoying their day at the De Courcey Classic and Vintage Club members tillage day which was held in Garrettstown with views of the Atlantic ocean, the Old Head of Kinsale, the Old Head Signal Tower, Garrettstown beach and Garrylucas beach on a very windy but dry spring afternoon. (Photo: David Patterson)
Áine and Joe Guerin with their children Annie and Billy at the ploughing match in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Amanda and James Cussen (Rosscarbery) enjoying their chips cooked by John Daly and Michael Thornbury of Daly's Mobile Catering at the Bandon 80th annual ploughing match which was the fourth ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and was held on the lands of Lisa O’Mahony, Tullyland, Bandon. (Photo: David Patterson)
At Cork Airport last Friday on the way to Edinburgh for the Six Nations clash between Scotland and Ireland were Linda and Emmet Foley from Aghabullogue. Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair operated services from Cork to Edinburgh to cater for the many fans heading to Murrayfield. (Photo: David Creedon)
Maura Mackey from Ballinhassig has been nominated for the Family Edit award.
Millie Olden, Ella Calnan, Nicholas McLoughlin and Nathan Blyth from Ballygarvan National School at the annual First South Credit Union School Quiz which was held at the Cork International Hotel. The event brought together 35 teams from over 20 schools for an exciting day of competition. Dunderrow National School emerged as champions in the U11 category, while Summercove National School claimed victory in the U13 category. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
The Glaslinn Choir chose St Vincent de Paul and Munster Mix chose Bandon Hyperbaric Oxygen Centre to receive the proceeds from their concert.
Students from the Hamilton High School (Bandon) Agricultural Science class promoting Sunday's HHS tractor, truck and vintage run. From left: Martin O'Sullivan, Harry Donegan, Sean Hales, Christopher Trunwit, Paul Bouchier (teacher HHS), Dylan McCarthy, Brian Galvin, Adam O'Sullivan and CJ Bryan. Registration at the Bandon GAA complex will open at 10.30am. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Castletownbere Tidy Towns planted the trees to help with biodiversity and also for soakage as the area is prone to waterlogging. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Dunmanway's Ross Gallagher, with the help of his guide runner Meave Quinlan, completed the 5km Noreen McCarthy Memorial Road Race in a time that was the blind man's personal best.
Simon Coveney and Peter Creighton, ceo of Reliance, the Irish engineering and automation solutions company. Reliance recently announced the appointment of Simon Coveney as non-executive director. The significant appointment comes as the fourth-generation family business celebrates its 100th year. (Photo: Darragh Kane)
Meeting a resident at bombed Kuchari.
At the Kinsale Altrusa presentation of a cheque to Kinsale Meals on Wheels were Eileen O’Leary (Altrusa treasurer), Cora Roche (Altrusa president), Tony Greenway, Denis Kiernan and Phil McGowan (Kinsale Meals on Wheels) with Carol MacKay (Altrusa secretary). At the special event at the Trident Hotel, cheques were also presented to Kinsale Community Hospital and KYSS. (Photo: John Allen)
Eugene O'Shea, Charlie O'Keeffe, David Boyce and Ruby Hayes from Scoil Naomh Eltin, Kinsale at the annual First South Credit Union School Quiz which was held at the Cork International recently. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Alan and Colm Dineen from Bandon enjoying a break at the ploughing match in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Junior minister Christopher O'Sullivan welcomed the allocation of funding. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Rath National School’s sixth class boys who won their round of the FAI five-a-side soccer competition in Bantry are (from left): Jesse Best, Theo Best, Ben Pitton Brady, Tadhg Ronan, Senan Whooley, Kingsley Crosby, Paddy Sheehy, Fionn Daly and past pupil/coach, Shane Hallihane. The boys will now progress to Musgrave Park for the next round.
Pupils from Leap National School Sophia O'Donovan, Venus Casserly, Kolja Lamprecht, Fionn Tobin, Grace Minihane, Hannah Hayes, Jupiter Casserly, Derry O'Donovan, Lily O'Donovan and Conor O'Mahony with their teacher Aideen Jennings who were presented with Best Junior Film at the 19th Fís Film Awards in Dublin. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Members of CoAction Skibbereen, Annie Thornhill, Joan O'Driscoll, Finbarr O'Driscoll, Michelle O'Driscoll and Julie Thornhill, who launched their creative art exhibition at Skibbereen Library with Patricia Perry (instructor and art therapist), Vicky O'Sullivan (instructor, CoAction), Catherine Thornhill and Maria O'Sullivan (CoAction Skibbereen). (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Mary Lou Leahy recently presented a cheque for €1,000 to Hannah McGovern from Cork Simon Community which were the proceeds of the carol service from the Aughadown community.
A celebration mass was held last Sunday in Saint Bridget's Church, Union Hall to showcase some of the achievements in the parish during 2024. Among the trophies and medals were: The Andy Scannel Cup won by Castlehaven senior men’s team; girls U13B West Cork summer league trophy; girls U13C West Cork league trophy; girls U14C county championship trophy; girls minor A West Cork ladies trophy; Myross Rowing Club had their county medals and All-Ireland cups; U13B summer league final player of the match award; Willie O’Donovan winner of the Volunteer Ireland Award; awards in Ceol an Gheimhridh and set dancing, award for West Cork Toastmasters and Munster schools minor championship in swimming. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Kate Lankford and Camille Harney from Summer Cove National School, Kinsale, having fun at the annual First South Credit Union School Quiz where 35 teams from over 20 schools had an exciting day of competition. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)