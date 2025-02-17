Out and About in West Cork

Olympic hammer thrower Nicola Tuthill recieved a award from Cork County Council for her achievements at the Paris Games, pictured with her proud grandmother Theresa Tuthill. Above: Nicola with her family and Cllr Gillian Coughlan, representing the Cork county mayor's office. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Michael Crowley, left, at the Bandon ploughing with his son Ronan and his wife Ruthanne and grandchildren Liadh and Lochlan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Clockwise from above: John O'Neill from Ballinadee was a picture of concentration at the recent Bandon ploughing. Ger Coackley from Clonakilty checking his work. Aibhilín, Keith and Padhraic O'Looney, Bandon, with Kiko. (Photos: Denis Boyle)
Rwins Gráine & Helena O'Driscoll from Lackaghane at the annual Rath Vintage Club threshing day, held in aid of local charities. Right: 6-year-old Annie Casey from Baltimore enjoying her day out at the threshing. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
John O’Neill, Ballinadee, ploughing with a Ferguson 35 FE Gold Belly tractor at the De Courcey Classic and Vintage Club members' tillage day in Garrettstown. Above: Robert Shorten, Brendan Nyhan, both Ballinspittle, and William O'Neill, Ballinadee, with identical twin sons Colm and Shane (two and a half years old) at the event. (Photos: David Patterson)
Joey Gallagher, manager of the Cork minor camogie team, with the trophy after the team won the Munster finals.
Caoimhe Foley, dual player, celebrating the Munster win with the Cork U16B team.
At the MaxPhysio & Pilates charity event in the Clonakilty GAA complex at Ahamilla last Friday night which was held in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland and West Cork Rapid Response were (from left): Mairead Coakley (Barryroe), Stefanie Schnell (MaxPhysio & Pilates) and Gertrude Sweetnam (Barryroe). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Fifth and sixth class pupils of Barryroe National School received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Bishop Fintan Gavin in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, Barryroe on Wednesday. Also present were Fr Tom Hayes and Fr Fergus Ryan, Orla Whelton (school principal) and Sinéad Walsh (class teacher). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Timoleague with Confirmation candidates from Timoleague National School. Also included are Canon John Kingston, Co-PP, and teachers Mairead Crowley and Anne McCarthy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Timoleague with Confirmation candidates from Clogagh National School. Also included are Canon John Kingston, Co-PP, Kathleen Calnan SNA and Helen O'Flynn, principal. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
County mayor Joe Carroll presented a total of eleven awards at the 12th annual Mayor’s Community Awards in Cork County Hall where Donal Kelly from Castletownbere won the overall Individual Award and Bantry’s West Cork Jesters took home the overall Community Group award. The Western Division Group Award went to Timoleague Educational Garden. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Sandra Maybury, MC, with Lorna O'Regan.
Pam Skinner and Lorna O'Regan with Linda Casey who delivered the morning workshops.
The Clonakilty and Dunmanway Credit Union’s schools quiz took place at the Ahamilla GAA complex in Clonakilty last Sunday where over 19 local primary schools competed. The Gaelscoil from Clonakilty won both the A and B categories. On the winning teams were (from left): Daithi Gilbert, Scott O’Riordan, Liam Peppard and Ruadhan Latten with Martina Connolly (chairperson, Clonakilty and Dunmanway Credit Union). Right: Aine Deiseach, Jake MacAdhamh, Andy Ó Tuama and Charlie Ó Cathail with Martina Connolly. The winning teams will progress to the next stage of the competition which will take place in Cork in March.
Niall O'Leary won the Carbery round of Mastermind at the Carbery national talent competition last weekend.
Cian Hurley and Conor O'Mahony won the Carbery round of the Comedy/Novelty Act at the Carbery national talent competition.
Sisters (from left): Dolores Goggin (Dunmore), Eleanor Lombard (Dunmore) and Deirdre Jennings (Ballinglanna) enoying time together in Spiller's Lane, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Students from Clonakilty Community College on their lunch break at the parklet in Kent Street (from left): Scott Liu (Clonakilty), Conor Hartnett (Clonakilty), Alexander Vajgel (Castlefreke), Philip Perrichon (Clonakilty) and Alex Gawel (Clonakilty). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Chloe Ann O’Callaghan, Transition Year student at Schull Community College, recently won gold in the intermediate girls 3,000 race at the South Munster cross country championships. Chloe will now compete in the Munster finals in Clarecastle on Friday.
Musical director of The Sheep's Head Women's Chorus, Brian O'Donnell, whose untimely death took place last week.
Future mechanics and paramedics taking stock of what is under the bonnet of the West Cork Rapid Response jeep when it visited Carrigboy National School. From left: Nathan McCarthy, Charlie Ward, Quintin Horstmanshoff, Jack Levis, Elisha O'Brien, Zara Mallon, Aoife Bignell and Emma Barry O'Callaghan.
Danny and Tadgh Murphy, Gortroe, Bantry with their winning Lego construction of Bantry Library. The competition was kindly sponsored by Dermot Harrington of Cook Architects and the author of Bantry Library: Bantry’s Brutalist Bibliotheque.
From a distance the sculpture appears as an outstretched hand, but up close, each of its fingers reveals a different native Irish animal, symbolising the deep connection between people and nature.
Fourth year students at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, Donnacha Murnane, Matvey Lovins and Davin Ross will be representing Learn Your Way- Succeed Every Day in the young social innovator’s Dragon's Den on Thursday February 13th. The students are raising awareness and educating people on the 24 different learning styles and are hoping to receive funding and mentorship to develop their project.
A celebration was held at Castletownbere Community Hospital to mark the retirement of Mary Healy and Catherine O'Neill and to wish them both well for the future.
Twelve-year-old David Popovici in sixth class was stargazing outside his home in Castletownbere when he spotted Jupiter, Uranus and the moon with three distant stars forming what looked like an isosceles triangle. The star on the bottom left corner of the triangle is Betelgeuse, the star that is said to go supernova at any moment, and Betelgeuse is of course the name of the oil tanker which sank in Bantry Bay in 1979. David is invested in his photo on many levels as his teacher at school promised that if the photo made The Southern Star, the class would get no homework.
The two Rath National School teams who each came third in their respective U11 and U13 categories in the Skibbereen Credit Union’s annual quiz are (from left): Mila Browne, Hannah Sheehy, Stephen O’Mahony, Cathal Ronan, Darragh Murphy, Lucy Murphy, Adah O’Neill and Emer Crowley.
Members of the Tragumna Threshing Committee presented the money raised at their annual threshing event and at the weekly bingo nights held at the Skibbereen Eagle pub, to ACT, Bantry Hospital, Palliative Beds, Brú Columbanus, Cancer Connect, Cara House and The Crann Centre. Included in the photo are committee members making presentations to the charity recipients (front, from left): Linda Shannon, Niall O'Driscoll, Deirdre O'Donovan, Padraig Mallon, Nollaig Frost, and Carol Croke. Back (from left), Ger Murphy, Anne Marie O'Connor, Liam O'Driscoll, Yvonne Davidson, Ritchie Fitzgerald and George Croke. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Skibbereen Rowing Club committee members presented the proceeds of their annual Christmas Day swim to the local national schools’ special classes. From left: Audrey Collins (principal, St Joseph’s NS), Niamh Casey (club PRO), Emily Dulohery (club coach), Alan Foley (principal, St Patrick’s NS), Séan O'Brien (club captain), Aisling Ni Neill (príomhoide, Gaelscoil Dr Uí Shuilleabháin) and Nuala Lupton (club president).
Members of the Leap Scarecrow Festival committee (in the back row) who presented cheques to local schools and charities at the Harbour Bar. Those who collected cheques on the night were (front, from left): Deirdre Pyburn (Maultrahane NS), Breda Connolly (Skibbereen Geriatric Society), Rhona Deane (West Cork Rapid Response), Mary Crowley (Leap NS), Ríona Murray (Glandore NS), Sue Brockman (Rosscarbery Meals on Wheels), and Juliette O'Donoghue (CoAction). (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Donna Duggan and Niamh McCarthy of Ilen Vibe Choir presented a cheque to Dr Jason van der Velde of West Cork Rapid Response in memory of Donna’s husband, Donie Duggan. Dr Jason was with Donna and her husband on the night that Donie passed away suddenly and Donna wanted to express her gratitude to West Cork Rapid Response for the care and kindness she received. Ilen Vibe Choir hosted a concert in Abbeystrewry Church in December and raised €7,000. Included in the photo are Rhona Deane (WCRR) with Mary T McCarthy, Clare Hurley, Katrina Willsher, Cliona Paterson, Ann O’Sullivan, Trish Barry and Marie Harte of Ilen Vibe Choir.
Locals Pat Davis, Sean Minihane, Susan Minihane, Lisa Collender, Claire Davis and Sean Collender at the GAA Clontarf gala dinner dance which was held at the Clontarf Castle last weekend.
The Collins brothers, Jamesie and Patjoe, never shied away from hard work and were extremely popular in the locality.
Castlehaven captain Jack O’Neill, referee Ian McCarthy and Doheny captain Aaron Mannix at the quarter-final of the Carbery U21A football championships last weekend where Dohenys lost to Castlehaven on a scoreline of 1-13 to 3-09.
Niall, Brendan and Daniel O'Sullivan from Dunmanway took part driving a 1973 Zetor 4718 and a 1977 Zetor 8011 at the St Enda’s National School, Kilnadur tractor and car run. Proceeds of the run will go to St Enda’s National School and to CoAction. (Photo: David Patterson)
The Newcestown Foróige quiz team who won the West Cork Foróige quiz which was held in Skibbereen Gaelscoil last week are (from left): Ríona O'Mahony, Éabha Twomey, Erin Condon and Millie Seaman being presented with their prize by Betty Hennessey and quiz master Steve Perkins.
A small motor boat is caught in winter light while moored among reeds on the shores of Lough Allua outside Ballingeary. (Photo: David Creedon)
Dylan, Declan and Chloe McSweeney from Renanirree, Macroom checking out a New Holland tractor at day one of the first of the Spring Farm Machinery Shows 2025 which took place recently at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet. (Photo: David Patterson)
Conor Wootton (Innishannon) ploughing with a Ford 4600 tractor and three-furrow Fiskers plough and Malcom Shorten (Ballinspittle) ploughing with a 1951 Ferguson 20 TVO tractor and two-furrow Ferguson plough at the De Courcey Classic and Vintage Club members’ tillage day in Garrettstown. (Photo): David Patterson.
Ballinascarthy camogie club ladies at the victory dinner dance which was held at the Castlefreake Hotel were (from left): Ciara Hayes, Mischa Pattwell, Aoife Kingston and Jane Twomey.
Kyle Davis (Kilbrittain) and Áine O'Driscoll (Knockbrown, Bandon) enjoying their day at the Bandon 80th annual ploughing match which was the fourth ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and which was held on the lands of Lisa O’Mahony, Tullyland, Bandon. (Photo: David Patterson)
The Under 11 Winners St. Marys Central School Enniskeane is Lauren Stroker, Tara Doyle, Jamie Ahern and Liam Hennessy.
The Under 13 Runners-Up Laragh N.S team consists of Dara Aherne, Sam Bambury, Katie Foley and Robbie Walsh.
The Under 13 Winners are Coppeen N.S, made up of Kate Murray, Lucca O’Neill, Logan Goggin and Jane Murray.
Getting ready for the Strictly Kinsale, which will be held from March 21st to 23rd in Actons Hotel, were some of the dancers preparing to meet their partners at the launch. All proceeds will be in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, AslAm Ireland's Autism Charity, CUH Charity, Irish Heart Foundation and Lisheens House. (Photo: John Allen)
The Riverstick Festival recently made two generous donations to Epilepsy Ireland and to the Riverstick Village Association. At the presenation was Jerry O’Neill (chairperson, RIverstick Village Assocation) with Eileen O’Neill, Denis Bouse, Teddy Dywer, Lia Harrington, Aoife Lordan, Donal Dwyer, and Mags Cummins. (Photo: John Allen)
Carrigaline girls Robyn O’Mahony and Zara Dillon have been selected for the Cork camogie U16 panel, with their proud coach Ricky O’Callaghan.