Out and About in West Cork

Majella Galvin, Mary Hayden, Mary Cotter and Sinead Lucey at the Network Ireland West Cork event. Right: Aisling Riordan and mayor Eileen Shephard at the event. (Photos: Kathryn O'Shea)
Noreen Fleming, Seven Heads and her grandson Johnny at the event marking the centenary of the sinking of the Cardiff Hall off the Seven Heads on January 13th 1925. Having left South America some three weeks earlier and bound for Cork harbour, the maize carrying ship of 3,944 tonnes floundered during a ferocious storm. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clifford Buttimer and Stephen Collins at the CalfCare event in Ballinascarthy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Killian O'Sullivan, Anthony Buckley, Lisa Harrington and Aoife Barrettat a Teagasc Calfcare 2025 on farm event on the farm of Vivian and Evan Buttimer at Ford Farm Ballinascarthy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Catherine O'Brien (O'Brien Solicitors), Amy O'Sullivan (Network Ireland national president), mayor of Clonakilty Eileen Sheppard, Anna Healy (Network Ireland West Cork branch president and Niamh Moynihan, keynote speaker at Network Ireland West Cork branch's networking event at the Clonakilty Park Hotel. (Photo: Kathryn O'Shea)
A very quiet scene along Ashe Street, Clonakilty last Friday morning after Storm Eowyn had passed. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Conrad Dahm, Bealad (left) and Brian Boddy, Clonakilty met up for a cup of coffee and a chat in Gearóidín’s, Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Sinead (left) and Claire O'Regan from Barryroe out shopping in Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals Nuala Gallwey (left) and Keela Houlihan out for a walkabout in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Gerard Keohane (left) donating a sum of €900 to the Friends of the Clonakilty Day Care Centre representatives Josie Files and Mary O’Mahony following his two sessions of Christmas yoga held at Darrara Community Centre. On the right is Mary Anglin, representing Darrara Community Centre.
Thomas and Rex Draper (Ballinspittle) with Gareth Gault, AKA ‘Donkey’ the founder and director of Grassmen, checking out a triple axel Smyth trailer and Deutz-Fahr tractor displayed by Jim Power Agri Sales at the Spring Farm Machinery Shows 2025 which took place in the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet. (Photo: David Patterson)
Aoife O'Donovan (Timoleague), Milly Seaman (Bandon), Ellie Donegan (Ahiohill) and Gerard Seaman (Bandon) were busy selling tickets and stewarding at the Bandon tractor, truck, car and jeep run. Proceeds of the run will go to Bandon Special Olympics, Bandon Athletics Club and Bandon Union of Parishes. (Photo: David Patterson)
Five students from Mount Saint Michael’s Leaving Cert Applied 2024 class got national awards for getting top credits and marks in their LCA exams at a ceremony held in Athlone. The recipients were (from left): Sarah McCarthy, Charlie Hayes, Maria O’Mahony, Mike Shanahan and Shane Cronin. Ms Power, LCA coordinator and Mrs Harte, year head, were also in attendance.
This year is a very special year for the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat, as it is the 200th anniversary of the arrival of ‘The Plenty’ to Courtmacsherry, the first RNLI Lifeboat to be stationed in Ireland. The new Shannon-class Courtmacsherry Lifeboat, the RNLB Val Adnams (above) during exercise in Courtmacsherry Bay against the backdrop the Old Head Lighthouse. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Past pupil Fionn Ferreira with present day St James' pupils James Davies and James O'Neill examining specimens under the microscope.
A wandering swan, carefully using a zebra crossing, caught the eye of Hackett’s quick-thinking photographer who captured the photo. It was unclear as to whether the swan was coming from church or going down to O’Regans, but it was certain that it was safety conscious in its crossing and a good example to all.
Schull ladies (from left): Anne O'Sullivan, Mary McDonnell and Clare McDonnell having a cuppa prior to some retail therapy in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Cutting the special celebration cake during the Pride of Place event in Durrus Community Hall last Saturday night were (from left): County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll, Cllr Caroline Cronin and Shaun Taylor, Durrus Community Council.
The third and fourth class camogie team from Carrigboy National School who performed extremely well at a recent blitz in Ballinacarriga are (back, from left): Maria Stout, Mary Williamson, Danielle Attridge, Farrah McCarthy, Lilly Milnes, Nicole Cronin and Lily Coughlan O'Sullivan. Front (from left): Grace Barry O'Callaghan, Sarah Levis, Freya Russell and Nandi Dlamini.
Chris and Emer from the popular West Café and Wine Bar in Bridewell Lane held a cosy event on Tuesday evening after closing the café for the last time. Chris and Emer thanked their loyal staff, customers and friends for all their support over the past few years. They are both wished the best of luck in their next chapter.
Aodhán O’Sullivan practicing his hurling in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The Glengarriff Theatre Group recently presented €4,400 to their chosen recipients for this year. A sum of €2,200 was presented to principal Cathal McCarthy of Scoil Mhuire agus Bharra in Bantry and a sum of €2,200 was presented to Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí. Thanks was expressed to everyone who attended the charity show and also for buying raffle tickets. From left: Geraldine O’Shea, Cathal McCarthy, Eoghan Quish, Niamh O’Leary, Aisling Morris, Maria O’Sullivan and John Dervan.
Rath National School pupils (from left): Clodagh White, Sadie Kiely, Muireann Daly, Nicolas McSweeney and Eoghan Collins, appreciating their wonderful grandparents during Catholic Schools Week.
First year student Arianna Doolan at Skibbereen Community School was invited by Holocaust Education Ireland to attend a moving ceremony at Mansion House recently. Arianna met two of the remaining three Holocaust survivors still living in Ireland, Suzi Diamond (left) and Tomi Reichental (right). To Arianna’s delight, Tomi also signed a copy of his book I was a Boy in Belsen for her.
Philip Stewart (Longford) aka Farmer Phil on YouTube and Katie Calnan (Leap) at day one of the first of the Spring Farm Machinery Shows 2025 which took place in the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet. (Photo: David Patterson)
Cathal Crowley presenting Cathal Daly with the Denis Crowley perpetual trophy at the Doheny GAA social.
Doheny GAA club president Denis Collins presenting the club Person of the Year award to Donal O’Sullivan at the Doheny GAA social.
Pupils from Scoil Réidhna nDoirí exploring the West Cork Rapid Response jeep on its recent visit to their school.
Thomas, Christie and Simon Draper (Ballinspittle) with Conor Wotton (Innishannon) who all took part driving tractors at the Bandon tractor, truck, car and jeep run. Proceeds of the run will go to Bandon Special Olympics, Bandon Athletics Club and Bandon Union of Parishes. (Photo: David Patterson)
Jim O'Mahony (Kilbrittain) and Tim Troy (Midleton) enjoying day one of the first of The Spring Farm Machinery Shows which took place in the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet. In the background was the all new Fendt 620 tractor with a JCB TM320 also on the Atkins stand. Atkins was recently announced as the new JCB agri dealer covering the Cork area. (Photo: David Patterson)
Barry and Zach Lordan (Kilpatrick, Bandon) took part driving a John Deere 7810 at the Bandon tractor, truck, car and jeep run. Proceeds of the run will go to Bandon Special Olympics, Bandon Athletics Club and Bandon Union of Parishes. (Photo: David Patterson)
Cllr Jack White handing over the chain to Cllr Ben Dalton O'Sullivan for the Carrigaline Municipal Area.
Lord mayor of Cork, Cllr Dan Boyle, along with Mary Frances Behan (south west regional president, SVP), Francis Brennan (car draw ambassador) and Séan Kennedy junior (winner) at the handover of the prize of the Ford Focus. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)