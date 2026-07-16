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BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

July 16th, 2026 8:20 AM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
This week’s back in the day is coming from Tragumna beach back in the 1980s

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READERS: If you want to share your memories, simply send old photos, film or video to: [email protected] or simply call in to our offices where we will scan hard copies of photographs for publication. If you’d like to view past copies of The Southern Star and/or The Skibbereen Eagle, go to www.irishnewsarchive.com 

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