New chapter to improve Bantry library

BANTRY library is set for a new lease of life as it approaches its 50th anniversary.

The building which is of great architectural interest, is set to receive a grant of €259,920 from the Heritage Council for external conservation works.

County Council applied for the Historic Towns Initiative 2023 grant, which will fund much-needed refurbishment to preserve the library’s unique features.

Bantry Library has played a crucial role in the community for over 50 years, and its commanding presence in the heart of the town is central to the historical and cultural fabric of Bantry. The library’s signature bow-shaped window above the mill wheel is a cherished feature that resonates with locals and visitors alike.

‘The conservation works being undertaken will highlight a nationally significant asset and enhance Bantry’s varied streetscape,’ said county mayor Danny Collins.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey added, ‘As a protected structure within an Architectural Conservation Area, Cork County Council recognizes its responsibility to preserve and protect Bantry Library for future generations. The conservation works will take place during 2023, and we look forward to seeing the library restored to its former glory.’