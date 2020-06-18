Memories and moments for MICC graduates

THE 6th year group of Maria Immaculata Community College (MICC), Dunmanway gathered together remotely using Microsoft Teams for their ‘Marking a Milestone’ celebration on Wednesday May 27th last.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, their graduation ceremony has been put on hold until it is safe to proceed in the future. Year head Rose Uí Shuilleabháin, school chaplain Elaine O’Sullivan and deputy principal Fiona NicCharthaigh put together a night of memories and moments from the group’s time in the school.

The celebration began with the Sam Maguire Community Bells ringing to mark the milestone for the group.

The Student Council shared best wishes with the group along with a few special guests, which included Simon Harris, Minister for Health; Robbie Keane, Irish soccer star; Emma O’Kelly, RTÉ education correspondent, and Joanne O’Riordan ‘Irish Times’ columnist and Cork legend. Local sprint sensation Phil Healy also sent good wishes as well as former teacher, the ‘real’ Pat Spillane. Ryan Tubridy of ‘The Late Late Show’ sent best wishes to the group and acknowledged Stephen, Thomas and Rachel from Rang Seán and Rang Sinéad who ‘add something special to the school that no-one else can.’

He concluded by asking them to ‘be strong, be safe, be sane and be brilliant.’

A video montage of pictures from the group’s time in MICC brought back many happy memories.

A video message from all of the staff in the school was shared wishing them well on the next leg of their journey.

The final part of the celebration was reserved for the music class from 6th year 2020 as viewers relived their rendition of ‘The Parting Glass’ from the school variety show that was held in December 2019.