Maritime Country Music Festival on the 5th and 6th of November

Jack Keogh: The Rising Star in Irish and Country Music sensation from The Glen Of Imaal, Co. Wicklow, Ireland, who is swiftly carving out a name for himself in the realms of Irish, Folk, and Country music.

With his soul-stirring vocals and heartfelt songwriting, Jack Keogh is the fresh and exciting talent that is captivating audiences and bringing the essence of Ireland's rich musical traditions to life. Jack's latest original single, "One More," co-written with Wayne Thorose, showcases his ability to blend traditional Irish music with contemporary Country and Folk elements, creating a unique sound that resonates with audiences young and old.

Michael Collins will open up the night with dancing from 8.30pm followed by the Jack Keogh band at 10pm.

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International dance instructor Mark Bryan who comes from Cork will teach a Jive workshop in the Maritime Hotel in Bantry.

This class is for beginners and also for improvers as well as tuition in quickstep. waltzing and line dancing with no partner and no experience required.

Robert Mizzell is one of Irelands Top country music singers originally from Louisiana in America but he has made Ireland his home for the past 20 years.

He has released 12 solo studio albums and 2 full length DVDs to date and is constantly touring Ireland and the UK with his band ‘’ The Country Kings’’ Robert was voted Ireland’s favourite Country Music singer in a poll conducted by RSVP Magazine.

‘’Kick Ass Country’’ was Roberts first major hit, but it was ‘’Say you love me’’ that made him a house hold name in Ireland.

Robert will be joined on the night by a new young and upcoming country singer from Kerry called Jake Coffey.

Jake is a young 17-year lad from Tralee and has been gaining confidence and stage experience over the past few months and we will be seeing and hearing a lot more of him in the not-too-distant future.