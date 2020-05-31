Making the most of its maritime assets

SIR – What a mean miserable negative piece from Archon in last week’s Star (‘Holly and Ross are playing a blinder!’)!

Whoever Archon is, they really don’t want to see West Cork on the map, they really don’t want to see the win-win benefits of this ambitious idea of Ireland’s first coastal National Park in West Cork.

What’s not to like in lots of people coming together with positive leadership and a ‘can do’ agenda to create a fabulous, putting-us-on-the-worlds-stage, new initiative?

For once, let’s go for thriving inshore fisheries, wildlife aplenty, green tourism, adaptation to the climate change that’s coming our way on this coast, you name it.

Maritime West Cork is our great advantage and it’s just waiting to be unlocked in a 21st century form.

I don’t care about the politics, but I do care about West Cork making the most of its so-special and distinctive assets.

Mark Robins,

Schull,

West Cork.