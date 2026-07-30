Jim O’Sullivan: Newcestown won’t get carried away after beating Nemo Rangers

Newcestown 2-16

Nemo Rangers 1-13

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

DENIED a prestigious victory over Nemo Rangers at the semi-final stage in 2025, Newcestown gained a modicum of compensation when the teams renewed rivalry in the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier SFC at Cloughduv on Saturday.

Unflattered by their six-point winning margin, the result was all the more satisfying considering it was Newcestown’s first time to prevail in a top-flight championship encounter with the tradition-filled Capwell club.

That they succumbed in such traumatic circumstances last year must have made it especially sweet, although what happened in past meetings with Nemo wasn’t a motivating factor for Newcestown ahead of this tie, according to manager Jim O’Sullivan.

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‘We lost a seven-point lead against Nemo last year, but you can’t let that beat you up,’ he remarked.

‘There’s no point in looking back, you have to concentrate on the year ahead. To be honest, we buried last year’s semi-final very early in the season.’

While obviously pleased with Newcestown’s performance, O’Sullivan was keen to put its significance in proper perspective.

‘Any win is a positive, but we won’t be getting carried away. I don’t think Nemo are going to panic after today.

‘It’s a three-game group, and to win your first one doesn’t mean you’re going to make the knock-out stages, so you have to keep your feet on the ground,’ the Newcestown boss stressed.

To say that this was an encouraging Newcestown performance would be putting it mildly.

Midway through the second half, they had opened up a ten-point lead, 2-13 to 1-6, and were playing well enough to suggest Nemo were about to suffer as heavy a championship defeat as they’ve ever had to endure in the past.

Ultimately, Nemo emerged from the proceedings with their pride intact, reducing the deficit to four points – despite Mark Cronin shooting wide with an effort for a two-pointer from a free – before Jack Meade and David Buckley, from a free, put the finishing touches to Newcestown’s compelling triumph.

Nemo began the game brightly as well. After Ross Corkery, their top performer overall, got them off the mark with a good point, Newcestown had reason to be grateful for the heroics of goalkeeper Chris White, who saved well from Corkery and Mark Cronin in turn.

A brace of points in quick succession from Seamus O’Sullivan enabled Newcestown to nudge ahead entering the second quarter, but their advantage was short-lived as they were stung by a cracking goal from Nemo’s Alan O’Donovan in the 16th minute.

For the rest of the first half, Newcestown enjoyed much the better of the exchanges, receiving due reward for their purposeful, controlled football when full-forward Jack Meade touched a probing Seamus O’Sullivan delivery to the net in the 28th minute.

O’Sullivan was unquestionably Newcestown’s leading light before the break, but there wasn’t a single player who didn’t put a shoulder to the wheel for the winners as the first half aged.

After O’Sullivan was black-carded nearing half time, Newcestown were forced to operate with just 14 players for the first ten minutes of the second half.

Ahead by 1-10 to 1-3 at the interval, they coped admirably with their numerical disadvantage on the resumption, with points from Eoin Collins and Jack Meade ensuring their lead wasn’t seriously threatened before O’Sullivan re-entered the fray.

Fed by Luke Meade, he landed a fine point almost immediately to make it 1-13 to 1-6, but he pulled a hamstring in the process, resulting in his departure in the 42nd minute.

He was replaced by the lively Humphrey Canty, who did well following his introduction, not least when making the final pass in a slick raid involving David Buckley and Sean O’Donovan that yielded a fisted goal from Eoin Collins at the three-quarter stage.

Now ten points adrift, it was on the cards Nemo would be battling for mere respectability on the run-in. They managed that much at least on a day when they were forced to play second-fiddle for long periods.

There’s still a long road to travel for Newcestown, but, on this evidence, they are realistic title contenders, and have no reason to be intimidated by any opposition.

In what was a highly commendable team display, Micheál McSweeney and Richard O’Sullivan in the half-back line, midfielders Sean O’Donovan and Eoin Collins, and David Buckley and Luke Meade up front were, along with the outstanding Seamus O’Sullivan, worthy of special mention.

OUR STAR: Although sidelined for the first ten minutes of the second-half, and forced off injured in the 42nd minute, there’s no disputing Seamus O’Sullivan made a massive contribution to Newcestown’s triumph.

Scorers

Newcestown: S O’Sullivan 0-7 (2 2pt); J Meade 1-2; E Collins 1-1; D Buckley 0-4 (2pt 1f); M McSweeney, L Meade 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: R Corkery 0-5 (1 2pt); A O’Donovan 1-0; M Cronin 0-3 (2pt, 1f); C Horgan 0-2 (1f); C Shalloe, B Murphy, K Fulignati 0-1 each.

Newcestown: C White; J Kelleher, C O’Donovan, G O’Donovan; R O’Sullivan, M McSweeney, C Dineen; S O’Donovan, D Buckley; E Collins, T Twomey, L Meade; D McAree, J Meade, S O’Sullivan.

Subs: H Canty for S O’Sullivan (inj, 42), C Keane for Twomey (50).

Nemo Rangers: MA Martin; N O’Shea, M Hill, C Moore; L Horgan, S Cronin, A O’Donovan; K Fulignati, B Murphy; C Shalloe, M Cronin, B Cripps; R Corkery, R Dalton, C Horgan.

Subs: D Callanan for Shalloe (47), K O’Donovan for L Horgan (48).

Referee: C Murphy (Glanworth).