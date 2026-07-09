KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Package holidays and what you should know

What is a package holiday?

A package holiday is a holiday you buy at a total or inclusive price. For the holiday to be treated as package, it must include an overnight stay or last at least 24 hours. It must also include at least two of the following: transport – including flights, a cruise, or train or coach journeys; accommodation; other tourist services – such as tours, excursions, guides, or tickets for concerts or theme parks; car rental.

What should I know before I book?

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Your travel organiser must tell you the type of holiday you're booking before you book it, for example, whether it’s a package holiday or a linked travel arrangement (LTA). An LTA is when you buy two or more travel services from different companies under separate contracts, but which are linked. You have fewer rights when you book an LTA.

What can I expect from the travel organiser?

The travel organiser must give you clear information on different aspects of the holiday. This includes details of what’s included, the total price, transport, accommodation, meals, and any other important information.

Your travel organiser is responsible for making sure the trip matches what you agreed to. They must fix any problems and offer you suitable alternatives if something goes wrong.

Can my travel organiser increase the price?

Yes, the travel organiser can increase the price of your package holiday, but only if your contract allows it. Check the terms and conditions in the contract before you book. If the price increases by more than 8%, you can cancel without paying a charge. Your travel organiser cannot change the price if the departure date is within 20 days.

Can I cancel the package holiday?

Yes, you can cancel at any time before you travel but you may have to pay a cancellation fee. You have the right to cancel your booking for free before the start of the package, in the event of unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances taking place at or near your destination which would affect your holiday, or your travel to the destination eg a natural disaster like a flood or earthquake.

What are my rights if something goes wrong while I’m on holiday?

If something goes wrong with your holiday, the travel organiser must put the problem right. If significant parts of the holiday are not as agreed, you must be offered suitable alternative arrangements. For example, if the accommodation you agreed on and booked is no longer available, you must be offered an alternative that is of the same quality.

The travel organiser must also give appropriate help if you are in difficulty. This includes providing healthcare information, consular assistance, helping you make long distance calls or other forms of contact where needed.

If you need further information contact your local Citizens Information Service in Bantry (Monday to Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday 10am-4pm) or ring 0818 07 8390. Alternatively you can email on [email protected] or log on to www.citizensinformation.ie