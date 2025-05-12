Kinsale welcomes Le Bellot, the first cruise ship of 2025

The first of 24 cruise liners was welcomed to the harbour of Kinsale for the 2025 season, as Le Bellot made its inaugural visit to Kinsale Harbour on Thursday May 8th.

With 184 passengers and 118 crew members onboard, Cork County Council welcomed the visit, saying that a record number of cruise calls are expected this year bringing more than 4,000 visitors.

Ships will once again visit Kinsale, Schull and Bere Island, with Baltimore, Youghal and Ballycotton being added to the destinations for 2025.

As is tradition, a delegation from the Council were on hand to mark Le Bellot’s first visit to West Cork, with Cllr Alan Coleman made making a presentation to the ship’s captain Mr. Francois-Xavier Avril.

Le Bellot is operated by the French cruise company Ponant. The 430ft modern cruise ship has 92 staterooms and suites onboard, each of which are equipped with private balconies or terraces.

The Kinsale stop marks the mid-way point of a nine-day trip titled ‘Celtic Voyage: the Hebrides and the Irish Sea’ which allows passengers to take in the beauty of the French, British and Irish coasts.

The ship’s arrival in Kinsale coincided with a visit from the French Navy training vessel, L’Etoile, and representations from the French Maritime Consul were also present for the official presentation both on Le Bellot and on L’Etoile.