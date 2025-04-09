Kinsale Street Feast 2025 kicks off this weekend

The Kinsale Food Tours Street Feast kicks off this Saturday, April 12th from 1pm to 4pm along the streets of Kinsale and its set to be the biggest one yet with over 30 stalls this year.

Kinsale Street Feast has become one of the highlights of the Kinsale calendar in recent years and has grown year on year over the last ten plus years to a fabulous day for everyone on the historic winding streets of Kinsale.

With balloons artists, live music and stalls dotted all over the town and a good weather forecast for the weekend, Kinsale will be alive with food and fun this Saturday.

The annual Street Feast is a collaboration of local businesses organised by Kinsale Good Food Circle and Kinsale Chamber and is open to all local businesses to participate from professional chefs showing off their incredible skills that Kinsale is known for, to cookie stands, ice cream stands and a selection of food styles from all over the world.

There is no cover charge access to this event and its free to roam the streets of Kinsale and soak up the atmosphere, live music and fun. Each stand charges at the stand for their products.

For more details see www.kinsale.ie and Kinsale Good Food Circle social media channels or contact any one of the organising committee Becca Geden, Niamh Edwards, Dan Horgan, Ciaran Fitzgerald, Liam Edwards, John Finn or Tom Kay at [email protected].