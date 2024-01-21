Kinsale artist to exhibit at library

KINSALE-based artist Niall Cuddy’s latest exhibition of paintings Throwing Shapes will run in the gallery space of Kinsale’s new library from January 10th to February 3rd.

His paintings encompass movement, colour and geometric patterns in a frenzied sequence of chaotic order. Inspired by Samuel Beckett’s obscure stage directions, shapes move randomly across the canvas and beyond, invoking a tone of systemised abstract expressionism. His work is captured in triptych, diptych and serialised form, expanding upon ideas such as consciousness in space, snapshots in time and space and erratic random behaviour. The official opening of the exhibition is on Saturday January 20th at 3pm and everyone is welcome to attend.