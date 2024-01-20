Ken meets his match on Marsh Road

FORMER World Snooker champion Ken Doherty kicked off the new year with an interesting challenge – taking on a sport that almost mirrored his great passion – only on a much grander scale!

The Ranelagh former player and now pundit found himself up against another major champion – the three-times All Ireland Road Bowling champion Martin Coppinger.

Doherty, who was in Skibbereen, took part in a short road bowling show match on the Marsh Road outside the town last Friday.

The duo set off in the fading light at 5pm, with just a handful of spectators watching this unusual pairing of two major champions – in different disciplines.

After the bowl bounced into an altogether different ‘green cushion’ at the side of the road in the dark, the ‘darling of Dublin’ commented that it was now clear why he had chosen snooker as his sport, and not road bowling!

The 54-year-old celebrity sportsman was in town to play a display snooker match later in the evening.