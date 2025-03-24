Jacqui Hurley's new role brings ‘Hope’ to charity

SPORTS broadcaster Jacqui Hurley is a new ambassador for the Cork-based Hope Foundation.

The Ballinhassig woman said she was delighted to be part of the charity dedicated to children and communities in Kolkata in India.

‘Having been familiar with Hope’s work for many years, I’m delighted to be a part of the organisation and look forward to supporting their efforts in improving the lives of street-connected and slum-dwelling communities in Kolkata,’ said Jacqui.

Hope runs 58 projects in Kolkata, including 10 residential childcare centres, five creches and a hospital.

Maureen Forrest, founding president of the Hope Foundation, said Jacqui’s involvement with the organisation ‘will help raise awareness and support for its programmes, which provide vital services such as healthcare, education, and vocational training to vulnerable populations.’

‘We are thrilled to have Jacqui join us as a new ambassador,’ said Maureen. ‘Jacqui and her family have been friends of Hope for years and her passion and commitment will greatly support our mission and enhance our efforts in Kolkata.’