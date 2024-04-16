Life

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Tragic Innishannon crash recalled in court; Clonakilty Women's Shed a huge success; Cork bid to raid the Kingdom; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, April 18th

April 16th, 2024 3:19 PM

IN NEWS

Tragic Innishannon crash recalled in court

Dad threatened to choke social worker

Call to end State oral exams during holidays

Man was using cannabis after getting shingles

Classic horror movie for Fastnet Film Festival

 

IN LIFE

Clonakilty Women's Shed a huge success

Double delights from Skibbereen Theatre Society

Inshore fishermen will make plight an election issue

Call to backdate fodder transport support

 

IN SPORT

Cork bid to raid the Kingdom

Castletown Celtic moving on up in WCL

 

