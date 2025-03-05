HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Renovated home comes with detached guest apartment for €595k

Slice of Bantry paradise with scenic bay views

SET in a picturesque location just off the Bantry-Glengarriff road, Lough Deeveen is a beautifully renovated 3-bedroom home with a detached guest apartment, offering a unique combination of charm, comfort, and modern living.

Nestled on an approximately one acre plot of mature gardens, the property boasts breathtaking views of Bantry Bay and the surrounding countryside, and is just minutes from Bantry town making it the perfect combination of quiet but accessible.

The main house has been thoughtfully designed to maximise natural light and take full advantage of its spectacular surroundings. Inside, the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area form the heart of the home. The bespoke kitchen units are complemented by hardwood and tiled floors, while the open fireplace adds warmth and character to the space. The ground floor also includes a cosy sitting room, a convenient utility room, a guest toilet, and a generously sized guest bedroom with its own en-suite.

Upstairs, two well-proportioned bedrooms offer peaceful retreats while the spacious main bathroom features modern fittings. For those seeking extra space, a versatile study or studio room awaits, offering a perfect spot from which to work, indulge creatively, or simply enjoy the views over the bay and surrounding mountains.

Adding to the appeal of the property is the newly built, self-contained guest apartment. A converted barn, this 650 sq ft living space provides a modern open-plan kitchen and dining area, a contemporary wet room, and a mezzanine bedroom with its own external door and step access. It offers guests complete privacy while being just a stone’s throw from the main house.

Outside, the well-maintained gardens, sunny southwest-facing patio and a modern garden shed complete the picture of peaceful outdoor living. The property offers ample space for relaxation, entertainment, or even potential future development.

The location of Lough Deeveen is ideal for those seeking privacy without being far from essential amenities. Bantry town is just minutes away, while Cork city, with its airport and ferry port, is just over an hour’s drive.

The nearest schools are all located in Bantry town, with a number of national schools as well as Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí all within a few minutes’ drive.

For more details or to arrange a viewing, contact selling agent SherryFitzgerald on 028 214 04 or via [email protected].