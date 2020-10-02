Greenways, walking trails, culture and traffic management among ideas proposed

CLONAKILTY

1. Greenways to various places within the town

2. Climate Adaptation Strategy: take Clonakilty off grid and develop ‘Cool Clon’ more to achieve this

3. Historical/environmental heritage: more development of our various historical figures that have national and international importance and link them on a trail that would tie in with the greenway/pathways

4. Biodiversity: collaborate with the local Tidy Towns committee to develop the biodiversity garden planned for the town

5. Cork Rebel Way: tie in the history, landscape, people and culture in a coordinated way to promote Clonakilty and surrounding areas for visitors and locals alike

CLONAKILTY – BALLINEEN & ENNISKEANE

1. Traffic management

2. Historical heritage

3. Environmental heritage

4. Revitalise village centres

5. Climate adaptation strategy

6. Rebel Way Clonakilty

DUNMANWAY

1. Traffic management

2. Greenway/walkway

3. Retail centre: re-vitalise town centre

4. Biodiversity: Extend wildlife habitat at Lisheen Field

5. Rebel Way: Extend scope of Rebel Way Route

KINSALE

1. A representative Community Partnership to catalyse action through collective decision making and with this decision-making underpinned by care

2. Environmental-Socio-Economic Plan which would map resources and highlight potential opportunities and vulnerabilities

3. Prioritisation of projects to promote wellbeing of our physical and mental health while cherishing our future environment and with the urgency of climate change foremost in our minds

4. Social Enterprise Centre which could be entwined with a business hub which would create a revenue stream

5. Flagship Project: To create connections within our area, develop a Greenway-Blueway which will exemplify this care for our well-being and where we live. We also advocate for more pathways within our towns and villages

ROSSCARBERY

1. Pride of Place: An attractive place for everybody to live, work and enjoy. To identify different types of walks and cycle trails including beaches, cliffs, sand dunes, boreens and hillsides

2. Capitalise on the Wild Atlantic Way project and the area’s landscape, environment, history and culture to offer a unique immersive experience for the visitor. Create new walks and upgrade existing trails with trailheads to link villages and places of historical interest to each other for the benefit of both visitors and local residents. Also give clear signage and interpretive information on the historical sites and the stories that have shaped the local culture

3. Enhance sense of community: identify the health benefits associated with walking and outdoor activities. Create awareness of the extraordinary beauty of both the coastal and inland scenery, its biodiversity and the kindness of the people

4. Increased employment with all-round visitor season. Maximise the potential for wellness tourism

SKIBBEREEN

1. Traffic Management Revisit the 2011 Skibbereen Traffic and Transportation Study – Final Report with specific consideration for:

a) Alternative to the completion of the eastern relief road incorporating the new Community School

b) Implementation of a one-way system to relieve congestion on North and Bridge Streets

c) Improvement of parking situation in the town centre eg development of the Marsh area to include car parking area and bus stops

2. Create pedestrian access over the bridge to Levis’ Quay, pedestrianisation of Main Street and user accessibility along all streets. Implementation of cycle corridors at peak school times

3. Apply for Age Friendly town status from Cork County Council and be accepted into the programme for 2020/2021

4. Community facilities for all ages: a) Secure a permanent home for the Community and Family Resource Centre; b) Consider options for Emmet Hall (scout hall) space subject to lease agreement by Cork County Council and Skibbereen Tidy Towns; c) Host an annual community open day for clubs and groups to share details of their activities; d) Develop a directory with contact details for all voluntary groups in the area; e) Develop greenway alongside the Ilen River from Chapel Quay to Kennedy Bridge; f) Investigate potential to develop a commercial venture for a cinema

CARRIGALINE

1. Sustainable Travel Focus (The 15-minute town): This aims to get the citizens out of their cars and and onto safe cycling paths for 15 minutes. It is a series of small scale projects that will marry with the Carrigaline Public Realm plan and Carrigaline Area Transport Plan, as well as existing policy documents like the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) and Cork Metro Area Cycle Plan.

2. Arts and Culture Centre (The Vibrant Town): This vision will breathe new life into the heart of Carrigaline, by repurposing an existing building, ripe for renovation, into a new focal point for the community. With a town hall model, a mixed-use office (Cork County Council) and flexible meeting spaces; as well as a fully equipped theatrical, exhibition and heritage space. Carrigaline is the biggest county town in the biggest county in Ireland. Our town is the capital of the Carrigaline Municipal District and needs a Town Hall. To assist in reinvigorating the town centre, this space will also include a coffee shop/bar and a new local/tourist information centre, which will help showcase local produce, crafts and amenities to locals and tourists alike.