GALLERY: West Cork in pictures 2024

2024 was a big year for West Cork. Look back on the year in pictures and see if you can spot anybody from your town or village.
Ballineen & Enniskeane
In September, Paul O’Leary (Dunmanway) with Simon and Shane Jenning (Enniskeane), all of whom took part in the Rathbarry and District Vintage Club tractor, truck, car and motorcycle run which was followed by a classic silage baling and threshing working day at O’Donovan’s Bar, Fisher’s Cross. Proceeds of the day went to Breakthrough Cancer Research and Cope Foundation. The run this year was in memory of former club member, Anthony Doolan. (Photo: David Patterson)
Sr Máire Bríd O’Driscoll from Enniskeane lighting a candle at her recent solemn profession into the ‘Red Nuns’ (Sisters of the Holy Redeemer).
Ballineen and Enniskeane Tidy Towns (TT) Association in conjunction with Ahiohill TT Association launched a sustainable, re-usable coffee cup. The initiative was launched by Christopher O’Sullivan TD and Cork camogie All-Star, Orla Cronin. Also included are Margaret O’Donovan, chair, Ballineen TT; Mary Crease, PRO Ahiohill TT; Shelia O’Leary, Ballineen TT; Ralph O’Regan, chair, Ahiohill TT; Pat Brennan, Ballineen TT; Deirdre O’Regarn, Ahiohill TT and Ann Corcoran, Ballineen TT. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Tanners of Glenview Gardens & Hobbit House in Enniskeane handing over their donation to West Cork Rapid Response after a busy summer season in their tea rooms. Left to right, David Tanner, Betty Hennessy, Mary Tanner, Kate Crowley.
October: A nephew and nieces of Dick Barrett unveiled a hand-carved bust of the patriot and freedom fighter at the Courthouse Heritage Plaza in Ballineen. From left: John Kevin Barrett, Bromley, England; Moira O’Sullivan, Clonakilty; Teresa MacCarthy, Cloghroe and Nuala McCarthy, Desert. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ballineen bullet Phil Healy in action for the heroic Ireland women's 4x400m relay team that just missed out on a medal at the Paris Olympics. Phil did, however, win a silver medal at the 2024 European Championships in Rome alongside Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley.
Bandon
The large crowd at the annual Michael Collins commemoration event at Béal na Bláth on Sunday August 25th, at which An Taoiseach Simon Harris TD gave the oration.
February: A plaque was unveiled in the new science Building of St Brogan’s College in February in memory of the late Paudie Palmer, teacher and sports commentator. Included are Rachel Dineen, vice principal Pat Kenneally, Colette and Emily Palmer who unveiled the new plaque, and Ger Brickley, Bandon Co-op who sponsored a new set of jerseys which include Paudie’s name on the sleeves as part of the design. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Ahead of Hamilton High School Tractor Run in January, school principal Leona Foran is pictued with fifth and sixth year students (left to right): Daniel Seaman, Ciaran Brady, Kieran Kelleher, Christopher Trunwit, Sean L. Ahern, Sean D. Ahern Mike Murphy. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
In January, Bandon GAA club celebrated winning the SuperValu ‘Community includes Everyone’ Award which includes a donation of €5,000 towards further progressing the club’s inclusion and diversity programme. Included are John Ahern, Bandon GAA; Alan Owens, SuperValu Bandon; Liz Gleeson, Bandon GAA and Kitty Mullally, Levi Garde and Ruby-Anne Doyle. (Photo by Ger McCarthy)
Organisers of Bandon Folk Club, Asha Egan McCutcheon and Ivan McCutcheon. The club had a very successful year of concerts for 2024.
Local artist Shane O’Driscoll with his Team Ireland Olympic centenary print. He was the artist in residence for Team Ireland at the Paris Olympics in July.
Local publican John Collins (Ind Ire) with his wife Diane and children Ava and Cian following his first time election as a councillor for Bandon-Kinsale at the election count centre in June. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
February: Local hero William Ross (second from left), who helped rescue a lady from her car after it had entered the River Lee in November 2023, was honoured at a special event hosted by Sean O’Donovan MCC (left). Also included are Sophia and Geraldine Ross (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Shay Walsh, managing director, BT Ireland, and Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, presenting the runners-up (individual) award to Philippa McIntosh from Bandon Grammar School for her project on maths and dyslexic students at the BT Young Scientist of the Year competition in Dublin in January.
Enjoying the Bailiú na Banndan Festival fancy dress in July were Seraphina O’Connor and Lorna Morgan with Shane O’Neill as Mrs Brown. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Claire and Amy McCarthy at the Make Your Mark charity walk for cancer research in July. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Rapper Burkie, broadcaster Graham Norton, Bridie O'Mahony of Bandon Day Care Centre and Marie Walsh HSE at the unveiling of the plaque outside the Allin Institute in June to remember those who died during Covid
First time elected Social Democrat councillor Ann Bambury gets a congratulatory kiss from her husband Tomás at the Local Election count centre in Clonakilty in June. Also included is SD party leader Holly Cairns
Enjoying the sunshine at the Heineken Rugby sevens in Kinsale were Bandon locals Jayne Fitzgerald and Ciara O’Shea. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Staff of the Golden Scissors barbers in Bandon with Micheál Martin, Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence and Christopher O’Sullivan, TD in Bandon in October. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Celebrating Culture Night in September Bandon were artist Dinny Wheeler, local Culture Night co-ordinator Marguerite McQuaid and musician Áine Duffy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Bandon soccer star Conor Hourihane - West Cork’s greatest soccer player - lifts the cup after Derby County secured League One automatic promotion in April. Conor captained Derby to promotion before then rejoining Barnsley as a player/coach.
Bandon AC athlete Nicola Tuthill, from Kilbrittain, shone on the Olympic stage during the summer, as she comperted in the women’s hammer throw. The youngest competitor in the event, Nicola finished a superb 16th out of 32 athletes at her first Olympics.
Innishannon
Broadcaster Mike Murphy presented novelist Alice Taylor with the Hall of Fame Award at the 31st annual Cork Person of the Year Awards in the Metropole Hotel, Cork last January (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Munster/Ireland rugby star and Innishannon native, Jack Crowley opened the Innishannon Steam & Vintage Rally in June. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the unveiling of a sculpture remembering the forgotten charter school children of Ireland at Innishannon in October were school children Isacc Caplice, Ellie Angland and Tim Angland. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Bantry
The crew of Unité from Bantry finished second overall at the Atlantic Challenge International Matt Murphy award for rowing excellence across all events.
Spirit of Discovery, the first cruise ship of the season in Bantry Bay Port. With a crew and passenger capacity of just over 1,500, it is one the largest liners that can be accommodated in the bay and was the first of 22 liners to visit in 2024. (Photo: Michael O'Sullivan/OSM PHOTO)
Bantry General Hospital got a boost in May when 24 new beds were announced for the facility.
Damian McCarthy from Bantry, pictured here with actor Carolyn Bracken, became the talk of the horror movie world in 2024 after the release of his film Oddity. Shot in Bantry House, the film stars Carolyn Bracken, Gwilym Lee, Caroline Menton, Steve Wall and Tadhg Murphy.
Ten acts took to the stage over the course of two nights at the Westlodge Hotel for Strictly Syncing in aid of St Finbarr’s BNS and their chosen charities Rebel Wheelers and West Cork Children’s Disability Network Team. Pictured are ‘Queen’ aka Marian O’Brien, Elaine Courtney, Grace Hickey and Emma Hickey.
Bantry Blues captain Dara McCarthy with John Crowley and David Shiels Jnr after their victory over Ibane Gaels in the Carbery U21A Football Championship final in February.
Bantry kickboxer Oran Brady won two titles at the 2024 WAKO Youth World Kickboxing Championships in Budapest in August. He brought home gold in both the -84kg junior light contact and kick light categories.
The village of Durrus won first prize in the large village category at the All-Ireland Pride of Place awards ceremony, which was held in Monaghan.
Vincent McCarthy, proprietor of the Anchor Tavern in Bantry, sharing a joke with actor and author Miriam Margolyes prior to her appearance as a special guest at the West Cork Literary Festival in July.
Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien was in Bantry to officially open Cork County Council’s first cost rental scheme at An Cnocán. He also visited a €9.5m turnkey social housing development at Caherdaniel, Bantry. He also commented on the recent flooding saying he wanted to ensure that the flood relief scheme gets up and running for Bantry.
A design entitled ‘Queen of the Kings’ by John Coughlan and Lucy Murphy of Cólaiste Pobail Bheanntraí was one of the 10 finalists selected at an event in the RDS to represent Ireland in the World Junk Kouture competition. All entries are made from recycled materials, showing that sustainability and high fashion can go hand-in-hand.
Beara
Glengarriff native Niamh Cotter - a former Cork footballer - helped Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin win county and Leinster LGFA senior club titles this year.
Students of Scoil Phobail Bhéara, Castletownbere, class of 2024, celebrated their Debs in July. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
In February, a very successful get-together – organised by Beara Tourism – for those working from home was held at the Berehaven Lodge. A large crowd attended and the purpose of the meeting was to highlight the need for a ‘working hub’ where people struggling with internet coverage, or those who would like an office setting, could go for a few days a week. It was also suggested that a regular get-together would be a great idea for people to get to know and support each other. It was attended by many working from home as well as members of the Cork County Council who have shown their support. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Castletownbere RNLI members were all set for their Open Day on August 4th when just five minutes before the event was due to start their pagers went off for a real-life call involving a rib with mechanical difficulties and 13 people on board. All were brought back to safety in Castletownbere with the stricken vessel in tow.
A new temple at Dzogchen Beara at the tip of the Beara Peninsula opened its doors to the public for the first time on July 17th.
Adrigole sharpshooter Cormac Carey received his man-of-the-match award from Conor Twomey of Twomey’s Bar after inspiring his club to Beara junior B football final glory in October. Carey scored 3-3 in Adrigole’s 4-11 to 1-9 win over Glengarriff.
The local community was shocked at the tragic passing of Dave Fenton, a well-known footballer from Kerry but who made his mark in Castletownbere, both on and off the pitch.
Clonakilty
A new women’s shed was set up in Clonakilty and photographed in their soon-to-be renovated shed were members, seated Catherine Sutton, Maria Hennessy (assistant secretary) and Maureen Griffin (vice-chairperson). Standing (left to right): Marian Cadogan (secretary), Lenelyn Lindenfeld, Jacquie O’Regan and Rosemary Dempsey (chairperson). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
World Ploughing champions Jer Coakley from Clonakilty, right and Eamonn Tracey, from Carlow, got a warm welcome home from the crowds who turned out in Pearse Street in Clonakilty ,where they were accompanied by Anna May McHugh, managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and driven by Pat O’Sullivan in his 1934 Rolls Royce Open Tourer. They were also greeted by Cllr Noel O’Donovan; Clonakilty mayor Eileen Shepperd; Anna Marie McHugh, NPA; Kieran Keohane, West Cork director, NPA; Christopher O’Sullivan, TD and Dena O’Donovan (O’Donovan’s Hotel). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Cork County Council, in partnership with the National Archives, brought the Michael Collins diaries of 1918-1922 back to the Michael Collins House Museum in Clonakilty. The exhibit, ran for the month of August, and focused on the first week of August 1922 with the first six days of the month on display. Readers will gain insight into the day-to-day life of Collins. Welcoming the Michael Collins diaries back to Clonakilty were, from left, Jamie Murphy, Michael Collins House manager; Jaqueline Mansfield, Cork County Council; Jessica Baldwin, National Archives; Loraine Lynch, Cork County Council; Helen Collins, Collins family; and Cllr Noel O’Donovan. (Photo: Dermot Sullivan)
The Darrara Community Centre events committee organised a gala fundraising concert before Christmas 2023 at their centre near Ring and decided to donate €1,000 to the Clonakilty Youth Centre from the proceeds. Presenting the cheque in February were members Aisling Riordan, Mary Wycherley and Mary Anglin to Clonakilty Youth Centre committee members Aga Zbik (treasurer), Anne Marie McSweeney, Ann O’Donovan (secretary) and Maureen Griffin.
The five newly-elected Mayors of Clonakilty, as decided by a public vote in June, who will hold the title for one year each, starting with Eileen Sheppard (left), Conan O’ Donovan, Yousuf Janab Ali, James White, and Anthony McDermott.
(Photo: Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage PRO)
Kevin and Emee O’Donovan from Clonakilty at a candlelit vigil for the ongoing war in Gaza, in January organised by the ‘Clonakilty for Gaza’ group. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Alan Barry, Half Way, manoeuvers his traction engine, ‘The Owenabue Rambler’ onto Pearse Street during the Clonakilty Old Time Fair which attracted huge crowds to the town in July.
After 28 years at the helm of Scoil na mBuachaillí in Clonakilty, Barth Harrington retired at the end of the summer, 2024. (Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision)
Clonakilty hosted another colourful St Patrick’s Day parade on March 17th which large crowds turned out to enjoy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty courthouse was packed for Judge James McNulty's last day on the bench in October, in advance of his retirement. He was joined by District Court judges Helen Boyle, left, and John King, centre, family and friends to mark the occasion. He enjoyed a 23-year career as a judge, 19 of which he spent in West Cork. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
September meant only one thing … back to school and first day of school for some including Minnie Pelter amd Zoya Menovska on their first day at St Joseph’s Girls National School, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty Soccer Club's Conor McKahey, Shane Buttimer and Jonathan Leahy celebrate winning the West Cork League Premier Division title for the first time in June. This followed on from their Beamish Cup success a month earlier.
The history-making Clonakilty panel and mentors celebrate winning the Cork LGFA senior B county title for the first time following a 2-5 to 0-5 win over Kinsale at MTU Cork in October.
Dunmanway
Paul Di Rollo and Conor Cahalane of the Dunmanway Waste Water Action group at the outfall point showing where effluent escaped into the Bandon River. Locals have been campaigning for an urgent upgrade of the town’s wastewater plant.
Donal, Emily, Lucy and Sarah Cahalane from Dunmanway pictured with members of the Reel Icons cosplay group at the Dunmanway Feel the Force Star Wars festival over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.
(Photo: John Allen)
Mayor of Co Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll with Yvonne Buckley, acting manager at West Cork Leisure Centre Dunmanway and lifeguard Katie Cotter at the launch of the new chair which will provide easier access to the hydrotherapy pool for users with additional needs. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Gerard O’Brien on his way to fourth place in the U14 class at the Grassroots Enduro Series mountain biking event in Dunmanway in October. Hosted by the local Rebel Mountain Biking Club, the event featured 200 mountain bikers of all abilities from all over the country, from first-time racers to Red Bull-sponsored athletes. (Photo: PJ Hathaway)
It was announced recently that funding for a wheelchair-adapted vehicle for Dunmanway Family Resource Centre will make a huge difference for cancer care patients and those with mobility issues. A total of €52,000 in funding has been confirmed for the vehicle under the Clár programme.
It was announced in July that all roads will lead to Dunmanway in 2026 for what is billed as ‘The Dunmanway Homecoming’ which is expected to draw ‘all tribes’ to the town. ‘The Descendants of Dunmanway & West Cork’ Facebook page was set up by American Ted Chambers and his sister Maureen (pictured) over four years ago.
Celebrating receiving the prestigious County Mayor’s Award on behalf of the Dunmanway Christmas Day Swim fundraiser were (front, from left): Karen O’Donovan, Kathleen O’Farrell and Eileen Lyons. Back (from left): Maighread McCarthy, Laurie Hayes, Tim Buckley and Niamh Hayes. (Photo: Noel M Photography)
The Dunmanway Town team that won the 2024 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U13 Schoolgirls Premier title without dropping a point.
Dohenys defender Melissa Duggan was, as usual, one of Cork ladies' football's top performers in 2024.
Hailed as a ‘vital asset’ that will save lives, a public defibrillator was launched in Dunmanway in July by County Mayor Joe Carroll. Yvonne Cahalane of CFR Dunmanway is seen here demonstrating lifesaving CPR techniques to Ind Ire Cllr Daniel Sexton and Cllr Carroll. (Photo: Flash Photography Studio)
Kinsale
Fr. Robert Young, Parish Priest of Kinsale blessing the fleet at the annual Kinsale Sea Sunday commemoration. (Photo: John Allen)
Paul Phelan and Paul Murphy from Lord Edwards Own reenactment group take a break in Kinsale in August during a living history display showcasing clothing, weapons, and drills from the Battle of Kinsale as part of the 424th anniversary event for the battle. (Photo: John Allen)
In August, the Luxury, five-star cruise ship, the Hebridean Princess arrived in Kinsale for the first time. One of Hebridean Island Cruise’s fleet, this ship has capacity for 48 passengers in 28 cabins, and 38 crew members. Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Chair of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District greeted the Captain, Magnus Davidson and presented him with a token to mark the occasion.
Kinsale Tri Club held its Kinsale Regatta 5-Mile road race on August 2nd in aid of Kinsale RNLI, Kinsale Community First Responders and Sailability who all came along to celebrate the launch.(Photo: John Allen)
Fergal McCarthy, Principa of KCS with Anne Fitzsimons, wife of Garry, and Deirdre Fitzsimons, wife of Shane and family members at the unveiling of a stone to mark the official opening of Fitzsimons Park at Kinsale Community School. (Photo: John Allen)
In May Sophie Healy Thow was honoured with a Global Citizen award in New York for her work in food sustainability.
Younis Massalme, Katie Mullaney, Callum Price, AJ Butterly, Amir Al-Nasr with Minister Jack Chambers and Deputy Principal, Kathleen O'Brien of Kinsale Community School
Peppa, a Labrador/retriever and Guide Dog ambassador with Liam Hennesssy, Kinsale; Maureen Hennessy, Tipperary; Geraldine Hennesy, Kinsale and Ann O’Donovan, Kinsale pictured at a multi-denominational pet blessing service at St Multose Church in Kinsale. (Photo: John Allen)
KCS 5th Year students Seán Dinneen, David Forde, John Quinn and Jack Good with the Farm Equipment Holder they developed while in Transition Year. Their ingenuity was rewarded with a monthly award in The Southern Star and Celtic Ross West Cork Farming Awards this year. (Photo: John Allen)
Bronagh O’Mahony, Béibhinn O’Mahony, Saorlaith Murphy and Sadhbh Scannell from Ringfinnan, Kinsale greet firefighters from New York and Ireland who cycled from Dublin to the 911 Garden of Remembrance in Kinsale in aid of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie Ireland’s childrens cancer charity and Friends of Firefighters. (Photo: John Allen)
In September Cork County Council announced the results of its annual Anti-Litter Challenge and Kinsale placed second in Category B. Pictured are Margaret Lynch and Ted McNamara representing Kinsale, with Deputy Mayor Martin Coughlan and Chief Executive Moira Murrell. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
Kinsale teenager Joey Hurley raised €24,800 for the RNLI in memory of his beloved uncle, the popular local fisherman, Des Hurley. Joey, who undertook the gruelling ‘Duathlon for Des’ is pictured here presenting the cheque to John O’Mahony of Kinsale RNLI. Also included is Joey’s personal trainer Mikey Power. (Photo: John Allen)
Xay Khamsyvoravong, Mayor of Newport, Rhode Island with Dermot Collins, former councillor and member of the original twinning committee and Cllr Kevin Murphy, then Deputy Chair of the Bandon Kinsale District during a parade in Kinsale to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the twinning agreement.
Prof Nick Maynard (centre) consultant surgeon with Padraig Fitzgerald and Ger Timmons from the Kinsale Peace Project who organised his visit to Kinsale.
Members of the Kinsale for Palestine group out on the Archdeacon Duggan bridge encouraging motorists to show their support by sounding their horns back in March. (Photos: John Allen)
Taoiseach Simon Harris making a coffee with FG Cllr Marie O’Sullivan in her café Salvis, during a visit to Kinsale in May ahead of the local elections (Photos John Allen)
Pupils from Gaelscoil Chionn Tsáile pictured at the programme announcement for the Words By Water literary festival, which took place in October.
Kinsale’s David Harte makes a save for Ireland against Belgium in their Pool B opener at the Paris Olympic Games. The Irish men’s hockey goalkeeper is now a two-time Olympian.
Kinsale captain Jenny Murphy raises the West Cork Ladies Football Perpetual Cup after her team's victory over Clonakilty in the Drinagh Co-Op Superstores West Cork LGFA Division 1 final in August.
Rosscarbery, Leap, Union Hall, Glandore & Castletownshend
The tourism season got an early boost in January when two enterprising sisters, Aislinn and Nicole O’Shea, revealed their plans to open a new wine bar, pizzeria and café in the former Castlefreke Hotel, now called the Little Island Resort as part of a €400,000 investment project.
A young barn owl was rescued in Rosscarbery in March after being found in the village square, stranded and unable to fly. Staff at Nolan’s bar helped a mother and daughter who were determined to bring it to the vets in Bandon where after a few weeks of care it was successfully reintroduced to the wild.
For the first time ever in Irish waters a bottlenose dolphin was captured giving birth on film, in Glandore Harbour, on April 17th. The incredible drone footage was caught by chance by Ruá Mahmood who spotted the birth of the dolphin calf on the footage afterwards – a sighting that was confirmed by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group.
A timeframe and a commitment of €300,000 was given by Cork County Council in May for the restoration of Keelbeg Pier in Union Hall after an intensive campaign to save the facility was mounted by locals. They repeatedly protested plans to barricade a portion of the much-loved and historic pier due to health and safety concerns.
First-time Cllr Isobel Towse (with SD party leader Holly Cairns) who grew up on Sherkin Island but is now living near Rosscarbery.
(Photos: Martin Walsh)
Mary Rose Deasy, Union Hall, receiving an award in recognition of her 20+ years of fundraising work in support of the RNLI from local lifeboat operations officer John Kelleher in August.
John Keohane, Tom Ryan and John Collins at Kilmacabea GAA Grounds at the draw for the restored David Brown Tractor. The 24-hour restoration project raised funds for an astro-turf pitch for the club
(Photo: Gearoid Holland)
More than 200 people turned up in Union Hall for a special screening of War of the Buttons, to mark its 30th anniversary, on Saturday October 5th. Producer David Puttnam attended and shared his special memories of the production. It was directed by John Roberts (pictured above during filming).
Kilmacabea's Donnacha McCarthy is challenged by Eoin Mangan of Diarmuid Ó Mathúna during the 2024 Bandon Co-op JAFC final. Kilmacabea won 1-12 to 1-4 to record their fourth Carbery junior A football title since 1917.
Funding of almost €20,000 has been allocated to Green Skibbereen for its ambitious conservation work in promoting biodiversity at Myross Wood in Leap. The grant from the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Peatlands and Natura Engagement Scheme will help develop a special area of conservation. Among the volunteers at Cecas are Mark Robins, Frank Rooney, Danny Smith and Chris Drake.
Skibbereen
Christy Dempsey with John and Ruth Field and Adam Walsh. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
After almost a year of consultation and planning meetings, Cork County Council’s Town Centre First regeneration plan was launched in May. It contains 36 specific objectives, projects and principles, which could see the town in line for a new ecology park at The Marsh, a public space at Levis’ Quay, and a new riverside walk. Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) attended the launch with the new city manager Valerie O’Sullivan.
The well-liked and much respected postmaster in Skibbereen, Adrian Healy, retired on August 14th. The Leap native began working with An Post at the age of 17, but he was 21 when he took up a clerk’s position in the town in 1981. Adrian also has the distinction of being the last mayor of Skibbereen in 2014.
Undoubtedly, the event of the year in Skibbereen was the homecoming celebration for its Olympic rowing heroes at the start of September. From left: Jake McCarthy, Aoife Casey, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy and Emily Hegarty. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
16-time Grammy award winner, Jerry Douglas, a virtuoso dobro player and producer was just one of the stellar acts to perform at Skibbereen Arts Festival 2024.
Bernadette O’Mahony, Marie Flanagan and Catherine Casey, otherwise known as the O’Donovan sisters from Cork Road in Skibbereen dressed as the Olympic flames at the amazing Olympic Street Party at Skibbereen Arts Festival during the summer.
(Photo: Anne Minihane)
A section of the huge crowd that attended Paul O'Donovan's olympic homecoming in the Fairfield.
February – Rob Krawczyk, chef at restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob, retained his Michelin star status. Ahmet Dede of restaurant Dede in Baltimore also retained his two stars.
A major drugs trafficking operation was detected and foiled by gardaí in West Cork, supported by the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, when they detained 10 men in separate manoeuvres in Tragumna and Leap on March 14th last. Naval divers are seen here on the slipway in Castletownshend as they prepare to launch as part of the subsequent search for contraband..
Kate Phillips was appointed Schull Fire Station’s first female member back in June. The Dublin native, who has strong West Cork roots and previously volunteered with the Coast Guard, is delighted with her move to Schull.
The French rower Patrick Favre arrived in Baltimore on August 29th having crossed the Atlantic from Canada, thereby setting a new world record for covering the 1,719 nautical miles in 32 days, seven hours, and 46 minutes.
Skibbereen Chamber of Commerce organised a ‘Skibb O’Ween’ Halloween Street Party on Bank Holiday Monday, October 28th. Hundreds of people attended throughout the afternoon which featured live music, a treasure hunt and various ‘cosplay’ groups from across Ireland in spectacular movie costumes. ‘Ghost Busters’ Ciaran Daly and Zach Stewart are seen here patrolling North St. Both are members of the ‘Crossrip Response Unit’ who travelled specially for the event. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Fastnet Film Festival had an all-star line-up once again, including one of Ireland’s best known actors Aiden Gillen. A cast of hundreds turned up for the festival launch at the end of May, and the village was positively heaving for the full weekend programme of events.
Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race which took place in October was once again organised by the local Lions Club and was a another huge success, raising €30,000, all of which goes to worthy causes in the local area. Pictured here, at event HQ in Castlehaven GAA grounds were some organisers, volunteers and competitors.
Evan Collins celebrates with his dad Tom Collins after the Skibbereen teenager won gold at the WAKO Youth World Kickboxing Championships in Budapest.
The O’Donovan Rossa team celebrates their victory over St Ailbe’s in the AIB Munster Club LGFA intermediate final at Mallow in November. (Photo: Paddy Feen)