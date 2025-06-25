Fun in the sun: New playground for St Mary’s National School

There was plenty of reason to celebrate at St Mary’s Central School in Enniskeane on Wednesday as the school’s brand new playground was officially opened, thanks to the generosity of local company GP Wood Ltd.

The company donated €23,000 towards the construction of the playground, and Susan Grainger from the company officially cut the ribbon on this exciting new facility.

Fundraising by the Parents Association, coupled with donations from other local businesses, made up the remaining €23,000 in costs.

Principal Diarmuid Duggan said: ‘This donation will leave a lasting legacy, providing our pupils with a fantastic outdoor space where they can thrive.’