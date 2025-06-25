Life

Fun in the sun: New playground for St Mary’s National School

June 25th, 2025 11:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Fun in the sun: New playground for St Mary's National School
Trish Kenneally, Deidre Murphy and Evelyn Stroker, parents’ association; Susan Grainger, GP Wood; Hilary O’Riordan, St Mary’s board of management; Deirdre Collins, GP Wood; Dan Holland, board of management; Tessy Hennessy, former school principal and Diarmuid Duggan, current school principal.

There was plenty of reason to celebrate at St Mary’s Central School in Enniskeane on Wednesday as the school’s brand new playground was officially opened, thanks to the generosity of local company GP Wood Ltd.

Checking out the playground slide were 2nd class students Timmy Light and Aaron Buttimer.

 

The company donated €23,000 towards the construction of the playground, and Susan Grainger from the company officially cut the ribbon on this exciting new facility.

Fundraising by the Parents Association, coupled with donations from other local businesses, made up the remaining €23,000 in costs.

Principal Diarmuid Duggan said: ‘This donation will leave a lasting legacy, providing our pupils with a fantastic outdoor space where they can thrive.’

Checking out the playground were 1st class students Sasha Krawiec; Jack Moore; Cameron Galvin and Hannah Molnar.

 

Waiting for the playground opening were 6th class students Tara O'Mahony; Caoimhe O'Boyle; Laoise Conroy; Kerri Gleeson and Zoe O'Neill.

