Man locks himself into house and refuses garda breath sample

A CLONAKILTY man who ran into his house and locked the door having refused to provide a breath sample has been given 40 hours of community service in lieu of two months in prison.

Karol Siwek (25) of 17 Stonewood, Clonakilty pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to the obstruction of a garda as well as refusing to give a breath sample.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Treasa Kelly that at 4.30pm on April 28th 2024 Gda Shane Gray saw the accused, who he knew, driving at Stonewood in the town.

‘He stopped the accused and asked him for his driving licence and insurance details and he produced a learner permit. He was also requested to provide an oral specimen of his breath,’ said Sgt Mulchy.

‘However, he ran into his house and locked the door and would not co-operate with Gda Gray.’

The court heard that he has 13 previous convictions including three for the possession of drugs and one for the possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Defence solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client has difficulty recollecting the events of that day but accepts he obstructed Gda Gray and didn’t provide a breath sample.

‘His attitude was not okay but he did come out of the house to speak to another garda but it was too late to give a sample,’ said Ms McCarthy.

Judge Kelly told Mr Siwek that he has to co-operate with gardaí and be respectful to them at all times, directing him to carry out 40 hours of community service in lieu of two months in custody.