Slán to Rosscarbery principal, Bart Kerrisk

WHEN retiring school principal Bart Kerrisk turned the corner heading into Mount St Michael in Rosscarbery one day last month he was truly caught off guard when the pupils and staff formed a guard of honour for him.

The Kerry native, or ‘blocal’ as he calls himself, had announced the previous day that he was stepping down from his role as principal after 25 years.

‘I really had no idea what they had planned, and as principals we are always looking around corners but I definitely missed that and was caught out. It was a great privilege and honour and I didn’t expect that,’ Bart told The Southern Star.

‘What was lovely about it too is that the exam students and TY students who had already finished for the year came back into school in their uniforms for this, which was a really lovely touch.’

It’s the staff and students that Bart will truly miss when he finishes up at the school in August, who he described as ‘top notch.’

‘They are just great people who have a great attitude and the staff are so student-centred and all have a part to play in the school.’

He is shocked that his 25 years as head of the school have passed by so quickly too, having moved to West Cork from North Kildare for the role in 2000.

‘Principalship was in the family as my uncle was the principal and owner of St Patrick’s in Castleisland where I attended.’

It’s the small things, too, that he hopes he made a difference in during his tenure as principal of the school, which will have 420 students enrolled next August.

‘For me it’s about small things, that could be a huge thing for a student or even a staff member. That one thing where I may have made a difference, and I would like to continue with that intervention after I retire.’

He has absolutely enjoyed the past 25 years, despite challenges in the area of changes in education which were made in the late 90s.

He has always been very vocal about his attitude to social media, which he said has a ‘destructive element’ of young peoples’ lives. He banned mobile phone use for first and second year students in the school.

‘It impacts on how young people communicate, and they are also so impressionable too at that age. The real world is a lot different and it has an impact on their social and academic skills. It can also create anxieties among teenagers and it’s the one single thing I would change and ban young people from accessing it.’

He plans to stay in the education circuit for a while and is interested in governance too, and hopes his transferrable skills can apply there.

‘I won’t be idle for sure, and I owe my Frances many belated overdue holidays!’

He is currently overseeing the state exams at the school and will remain in his position until mid-August, before his successor is appointed.

‘I wish my successor all the best. This is a great school with student-centred staff, and I will never forget my time at Mount St Michael.’