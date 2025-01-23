Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend - January 24th - 26th 2025

WITH Storm Éowyn predicted to lay wreck to West Cork and the rest of the country on Thursday and Friday, the weekend looks to be quite clear weather-wise.

We recommend you stay indoors, warm and dry on Friday but we put together a list of things for you to do once the storm has passed.

This week's events include live music, chess, football, swimming and going to the museum.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Live music at The Eldon Hotel - Saturday, January 25th

The Eldon Hotel have live music this Saturday night with Noel O'Donovan from 9.30pm onwards.

It's a night not to be missed.

Bantry Chess Club - Sunday, January 26th

Want to relax with a cup of coffee and play some chess? Bantry Chess Club have just the solution.

Every Sunday at the Bridge Street Cafe in Bantry at 1pm.

You can give them a ring at 0870578790 or email them at [email protected]

Cork kick off their first Allianz Football League fixture - Saturday, January 25th

Both hurling and football leagues get underway this weekend.

Cork take on Meath in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 5pm so why not make the trip up to watch the Rebels.

The first hurling game of the season sees Wexford play Cork at Chadwicks Wexford Park at 5pm on the same day.

Go for a swim

Dunmanway swimming pool which is a state-of-the-art 25m pool and has facilities that include a steam room, sauna, hydrotherapy pool and a kiddies’ pool.

There are spacious changing rooms as well as disability-friendly changing rooms. Email: [email protected]

Why not go for a swim this weekend?

Go to the museum

Wherever you are in West Cork, you’re surrounded by amazing stories and history, so there’s no shortage of great museums and visitor centres including, but not limited to:

Kinsale Museum, Kinsale

Charlesfort, Kinsale

The Old Head Signal Tower and Lusitania Museum near Kinsale

The West Cork Regional Museum, Clonakilty

Michael Collins House, Clonakilty

Michael Collins Centre, just outside Clonakilty heading for Timoleague

Michael Collins’ birthplace at Woodfield

Skibbereen Heritage Centre – learn about the Famine and Lough Hyne Nature Reserve

Kilmurry Independence Museum

Bandon Historical Society Museum

Clonakilty Blackpudding Visitor Centre

Bantry Historical Society Museum

Dunmanway Historical and Cultural Museum, Dunmanway Centre

The Sam Maguire Visitor Centre, Dunmanway

The Mizen Visitor Centre, Mizen Head

Allihies Copper Mines and Museum.