Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

July 23rd, 2026 8:20 AM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
This photo marks the 60th anniversary of the opening of Drinagh National School on 10th July, 1966.

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