Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

AS always, West Cork is full of things to do this weekend.

Culture night is next week, so you'd be forgiven for assuming there's not much on this weekend as everyone prepares, but luckily you'd be wrong!

Here are five great things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Jazz session in Enniskeane

A fun night of music and pizza takes place at the Hollies Centre in Enniskeane this Sunday.

The music is a mix of funk-jazz classics from Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea and more as well as original material. After the set there will be a jam session untill 22:00, with all musicians welcome.

The event is bring your own beer, and promises to be a night of dancing!

Full information available here.

Concert in Clon playground

The Clonakilty international guitar festival comes to a close this weekend, with a packed schedule throughout the next few days.

One of the highlights is a special concert which will take place in the Clonakilty playground at 11am on Saturday.

The gig is free but donations are encouraged, with proceeds going towards the development of the playground.

There are countless gigs across the town with mystery performers,workshops and more - the full timetable can be found here.

Join in the model-mania

Courtmacsherry's 30th anniversary 'model mania' weekend is taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Taking place in the community centre from 11am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday, it's your chance to see brilliant models of boats, ships, trucks, planes and more.

Perfect for a car or boat mad kid.

Take a trip to Sherkin Island

This week we shared a wonderful piece by Elaine Desmond on the beauty of Sherkin Island - and it's made me want to take a trip there myself!

She writes of the Abbey ruins, the walking trails, the wildlife, the Sherkin lighthouse and more.

There's no rain currently forecast so this weekend might be the best time to go before the weather gets too bad.

Read Elaine's full piece here.

An artful conversation

The Uillin Centre in Skibbereen are hosting the opening of System Interference, a solo exhibition by Micheál O'Connell / Mocksim on Saturday 17 September.

To mark the opening of System Interference at Uillinn, writer and researcher Caroline Bassett and artist Micheál O'Connell will present Stupidity, Dissent and the Machine, a gallery conversation at 2.00pm.

Micheál has been looking at the ways in which landscapes are used as part of the exhibition.

Full information here.