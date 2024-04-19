IF you're struggling for something to do in West Cork this weekend, we have five great events highlighted in this week's list.

There's dancing, music, theatre, film AND a charity event for a great cause, so you're spoiled for choice as to what to do with yourself over the next few days.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Records and tapes fair in Ballydehob

The popular Levis' Bar in Ballydehob is hosting an all-day record and tapes fair this Saturday.

They promise a 'full day of live DJs, original pressings, and second-hand deals, celebrating independent record shops, labels, and producers on the island of Ireland.'

The record fair takes place from 2pm-7pm, while guest DJs will be keeping the atmosphere lively with music from 3pm to late.

For more information, visit Facebook.

Extraordinary, ordinary women

Theatre director, writer, and actor Karen Minihan recently launched her second book – and a new live performance – telling the stories of women from West Cork who played a heroic but oft-forgotten role in the War of Independence.

This Saturday at 8pm, Minihan brings Extraordinary, Ordinary Women: Live! to West Cork, for a special show in Lehanmore Community Centre on the Beara peninsula.

Minihan will be joined by Pauline O'Driscoll for a performance of Home Rules, followed by a panel discussion.

Tickets are €5, for more information and to book ahead, visit Facebook.

Nature documentary screening

The West Cork premiere of Forest Beneath the Waves takes place in the CECAS Centre for Climate, Biodiversity and Sustainability this Saturday at 7pm.

The film is set against the backdrop of Bantry Bay, and delves into the potential mechanical harvest of kelp in the bay.

Directed by Carter McCormick and Paula Sprenger, the documentary 'goes beyond the surface, not only capturing the unfolding events at Bantry Bay on a social level but also spotlighting the profound impact of kelp as a keystone species.'

The showing will be followed by a panel discussion and some local seaweed snacks. Tickets available via Eventbrite.

Bantry House is also open for visitors for 2024!

Ballineen tractor run

A tractor, truck and car run takes place this weekend in Ballineen, with all proceeds going towards West Cork Rapid Response and the Ballineen and Enniskeane Development Association's station house restoration fund.

The run takes place this Sunday, hosted by St Mary's GAA and Ballineen Foroige.

All vehicles to assemble at BEDA community grounds for registration at 11am, with all vehicles leaving at 1pm sharp.

Social dancing in Schull

This Saturday, the Schull Harbour Hotel will host an evening of social dancing with Pat Costello providing music.

All are welcome, whether you're a seasoned dancer or taking your first steps on the dancefloor.

Doors open at 9pm, with the dancing starting at 9.30pm sharp!

Tickets are €10 on the door.