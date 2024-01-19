Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

West Cork has some great events taking place this weekend

THE big freeze has continued this week, and we're ready for the end of it at this stage! Thankfully, the current yellow weather warning ends at 11am today and will mark the start of some (slightly) warmer days.

However, the increased temperatures are also forecast to bring a deluge of rain, with Saturday and Sunday looking like they will be wet.

The good news, you ask? There's plenty to do in West Cork this weekend, and we're here to tell you about five of the best options.

Help out some people in need

Food donation days will be held in the Macroom Parish Centre on Saturday 20th January from 10.30am to 12noon. Most needed items include pasta, tinned food, cereal, biscuits, tea and coffee.

Food Connect is a free food bank service available for families and individuals who may need long or short-term support. Food parcels are distributed every Sunday. Bookings can be made by contacting 083-374 9008.

West Cork Rapid Response's new jeep launch

West Cork Rapid Response is launching their new emergency response jeep this Sunday, January 21st in Ballinascarthy Hall between 3pm and 5pm.

Everyone in the community, including sponsors and loyal supporters, are welcome to join in the event and meet Dr Jason, the paramedics and the team.

An average of 25 people are saved each year by the actions of the West Cork Rapid Response, which now incredibly has the best survival rates of anywhere in the world, as it continues its critical work in the community.

You can read more about their incredible efforts in this week's Southern Star, out now.

String quartet concert in Rosscarbery

St Barrahane’s Church Festival of Music, now in its 42nd year, and the National String Quartet Foundation present Solas Quartet in the beautiful St Fachtna’s Cathedral in Rosscarbery tonight at 8pm.

The musicians are Katherine Hunka and Marja Gaynor (violin), Cian Ó Dúill (viola) and Aoife Nic Athlaoich (cello). The programme consists of two romantic masterpieces: Fanny Mendellsohn’s elegantly lyrical string quartet from 1834, and Borodin’s D major string quartet, famous for its’ Nocturne, featured in the 1953 musical Kismet.

The concert opens with Matthew Locke’s Curtain Tune from The Tempest (1674) and also features the first performance of a new quartet by Katherine Hunka, a theatrical look at power dynamics within the group.

Tickets cost €15 and are available at Eventbrite.ie, from Thornhill Electrical in Skibbereen or by contacting 086-2264797. For more information visit www.barrahanemusic.ie.

Documentary screening in Baltimore

There is a very special evening with local, award winning film maker Pat Collins with a screening of his documentary The Dance at St Matthew’s Church this evening.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A session. Visit www.liveatstmatthews.com for tickets and for further information.

Visual artists' solo exhibition opening

A solo exhibition of new work by visual artist and Ballydehob resident Sarah Ruttle will open this evening at Working Artist Studios in Ballydehob.

Sarah specialises in illustration, paper-cut art and textiles, often creating portraits to capture unique moments of humanity, emotion, courage and hope. Some of her inspiration for this collection has come from working with older people in the community and collaborating with people living with dementia.

The exhibition, This is for You, will open at Working Artist Studios this evening at 5pm and will run until February 17th.