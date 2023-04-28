Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

IT'S the May bank holiday weekend and West Cork will be full of people enjoying what will be a busy few days across the region.

Stuck for something to do? This weekend offers a family fun day, a fundraiser for a good cause, more great music in Leap and not one, but two festivals across West Cork.

Here to bring you five of the best things to do in West Cork this weekend is Skibbereen Community School student, Emily McMahon.

Ballydehob’s annual Jazz Festival

This unique festival is entering its 17th year and kicks off tonight in Ballydehob.

The event will be full of live music, dance, food and so much more.

It sure is a festival to remember, and you can read all about it on page 36 of this week's Southern Star – available in shops or online.

Some concerts are ticketed, with prices ranging from €20-25. Weekend passes to all headline gigs cost €65.

For more information and to book your, click here.

Bandon family fun day

The Bandon Union of Parishes are holding a family fun day this Sunday in Bandon Grammer Sports Complex.

The event will take place from 12.30pm to 4.30pm and will include arts and crafts, games, books, food, and a raffle – there is something fun for everyone in the family!

Tickets are €20 for a full car or €5 per person and each ticket includes a free burger or tea and cakes.

For more information, click here.

Coffee morning fundraiser in Clonakilty

Autism Friendly Clonakilty is hosting a coffee morning this Saturday at Clonakility's Parish centre between 9:30am and 1pm.

Clonakilty town will mark five years as an autism-friendly town this October.

All proceeds will go to Autism Friendly Clonakilty for a sensory tent and future projects.

This event is supported by Scally's SuperValu Clonakilty and AsIam.ie.

For more information, click here.

Cork Fleadh Cheoil in Bandon

This weekend, the Cork County Fleadh Cheoil will come to Bandon for the first time.

It will be hosted by the Baile Núis (Newcestown) branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and competitions will take place at St Brogan’s College on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April, and at Bandon GAA Pavilion on Monday 1st May.

The festival will be full of ceili dancing, music sessions, street entertainment and competitions in music, singing, dancing and storytelling. It is a perfect place for traditional musicians of all ages.

For more information, visit www.corkfleadh.ie

Independent music in Leap

This Saturday, Connolly’s of Leap will be welcoming independent singer and guitarist Síomha.

Her debut album ‘Infinite Space’ is a collection of songs both in Irish and in English, produced by GRAMMY-nominated Tyler Duncan.

Doors open at 8pm and tickets are €20.

For more information, click here.