Skibbereen Community School student, James Hurley, did such a good job pointing out what was on in West Cork last weekend that we asked him to do the same for this weekend! Take it away, James...

***

Spring has officially begun and it is already clear that there is the same, highbrow quality that we always receive here in West Cork this weekend.

From comedy to cooking and pruning, here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend…

Table quiz fundraiser

Ilen Rovers GAA are hosting a table quiz night tomorrow night (Saturday 4th) in the Sibin in Baltimore, if you think you and a team of four are clever enough, the quiz starts at 8.30pm.

Entry costs only 10 euro, and teams of four are required.

Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome.

For more information click here.

Comedy in Bantry

Popular comedian Jason Byrne is performing his show, Unblocked, tomorrow in the Maritime Hotel in Bantry.

Tickets can be found here, however the show should sell out quickly.

The event starts at 8.30pm and with tickets starting at 27 euro, it should be a fantastic and hysterical way to spend your Saturday night.

Apple pruning workshop

Ever wanted to give pruning apple trees a go? Well, this week, a workshop by Centre of Excellence for Climate Change and Sustainability (CECAS) in Myross Wood, Leap (P81Y192) will teach the basics of pruning mature trees to improve the crop and protect the tree's health.

Gardening gloves, secateurs and loppers need to be brought (if you have them!) and suitable outdoor clothes are strongly recommended.

For more info or registration on this a-peel-ing workshop, please email [email protected]

'Come Dine With Me' in Darrara

For all the vegetarians out there, or fans of meatless dishes; a vegetarian cookery demonstration and dining experience is taking place tomorrow at 2.30pm in Darrara Community Center.

The event lasts for approximately three hours and will enlighten attendees on vegetarian dishes and culinary skills.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

Yoga masterclass

‘Yoga Mosaica’ hosts a weekly yoga lesson in Ballinspittle Community Center (P17FD79), and this week is no different.

During the 60 minute lesson, you can learn various yoga techniques, with a focus on strength, flexibility, mobility, and vitality.

Tickets and more info can be found here.

Remember to bring your own yoga mat!

***

As always, if you're hosting an event in West Cork, let us know by emailing [email protected]