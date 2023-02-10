DID we all enjoy the new bank holiday? I'd wager it was a resounding success for rest levels across the country.

This weekend is a bit shorter but no less full of brilliant events across West Cork.

You never have to look too hard to find some great live music in West Cork, and this weekend is no different as some brilliant musical acts are performing in Bantry and Ballydehob.

There's also a quiz night for soccer fans and the launch of the popular Strictly Come Dancing, Bantry.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Paddy Casey & Mundy come to Bantry

On Saturday, Westlodge Hotel in Bantry will play host to an evening of music from acclaimed artists Paddy Casey and Mundy.

The pair are both known for producing some of Ireland's most popular songs, such as Mundy's summer hit July.

Doors open at 8pm and the show will kick off at 9pm.

Tickets are €27.50 + booking fee.

There are only a few tickets left to buy, and none will be available on the door so book now to avoid any disappointment.

Soccer quiz night in Skibbereen

Skibbereen AFC is hosting a fundraiser soccer quiz night in The Ilen Bar this evening.

Entry is €50 for a team of four, and the quiz will get underway at approximately 8.30pm.

Tables are limited so teams must book ahead by texting 082 8277990 to confirm entry.

All proceeds will go towards Skibbereen AFC.

Launch of Strictly Come Dancing, Bantry

The popular Strictly Come Dancing Bantry is back this year, with a special launch event taking place in the Westlodge Hotel this evening at 8pm.

Attendees will find out the identities of this year's contestants and have the chance to strut their stuff on the dancefloor as the evening progresses.

Dance choreographers Josie McAuliffe and Theresa O'Donoghue spoke to The Southern Star recently about their friendship, which has blossomed through meetings and dances around the kitchen.

The semi final will take place on March 11th, with the grand finale pencilled in for the following Saturday, March 18th.

Music in Ballydehob

West Cork musician Polly Barrett will perform in Levis' Cornerhouse in Ballydehob this evening at 8pm.

The Kinsale native will be joined by Frank Wieler and Lea Miklody, and told The Southern Star how excited she is to perform in West Cork.

‘It’s been years since I’ve played a full show in West Cork and I’ve got so much new material to share, along with the new sound of this trio so I’m really excited,’ she said.

Tickets are €20 and are available on www.leviscornerhouse.com.

Spring concert series begins

West Cork Music's spring concert series begins this Sunday at 3pm in St Brendan's Church, with a list of works to be performed by Paul Ezergailis, Siobhán Doyle, Ruth Gibson, Cian Ó Dúill, Brian O'Kane, and Aoife Burke.

The talented musicians will perform pieces from composers Bach, Mozart, Brahms and Silvestrov.

Tickets are €20 or €10 for students. To book, call 027 52788, Monday-Friday from 1-5pm, or book online.