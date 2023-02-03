WE have a brand new Bank Holiday to look forward to this weekend — a nice little reward for making it through January.

It's the beginning of spring and from here until June we'll get an extra three minutes (give or take) of light each day, so things can only continue to get better as the year progresses.

Events in West Cork this weekend range from live music in Ballydehob to a golf classic in Glengarriff, and we're also asking people to support local businesses as we celebrate the West Cork Business & Tourism Awards this afternoon.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Live music in Levi's Corner House

Tracy Bruen is set to play in Levi's Corner House in Ballydehob this Saturday at 8pm.

Hailing from Galway, Bruen is a multi-intstrumentalist who blends folk, prog and pop with classical and theatrical influences, and has been likened to both Joni Mitchell and Kate Bush.

Her latest album Waiting was released on January 27th, and Bruen has posted on Facebook saying that she can't wait to get on the road again.

Tickets are €15 and available here.

Support a local business

We're celebrating West Cork's many brilliant businesses at the West Cork Business & Tourism Awards, which take place today (Friday 3rd).

We received a wide variety of excellent entries and are excited to reveal the winners at the special gala luncheon in Bantry this afternoon.

Keep an eye out on our Twitter and Instagram feeds to find out who the winners are, and be sure to support all West Cork businesses in this tricky time.

In the meantime, our West Cork Directory features over 100 local businesses worth getting behind.

Catch up with some Oscar contenders

The Oscar nominees were announced last week and West Cork cinemas are showing some of the contenders for Best Picture and more this weekend.

Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans is the big release this week, with the most commercially successful director of all time looking to add to his collection of three Academy Awards.

Avatar: The Way of Water has been breaking box office records since its release last year, and now has a Best Picture nomination to its name — read our review here.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish received a nomination for Best Animated Feature and has been getting good critical reviews to date — it's one to bring the kids to.

And finally, Living, starring Best Actor nominee Bill Nighy, is coming to Bantry cinema on Tuesday, and is not one to miss.

Clonakilty Park Cinema

The Fablemans: Friday-Monday at 6.10pm each day.

Avatar The Way of Water: Saturday-Monday at 2.35pm and 7.45pm each day.

Puss In Boots The Last Wish: Friday at 4.35pm, Saturday-Monday at 12.25pm, 1.25pm, 2.30pm, 4.35pm each day.

Cinemax Bantry

The Fablemans: Friday-Monday at 8pm each day.

Avatar The Way of Water: Saturday-Monday at 2.35pm and 7.45pm each day.

Puss In Boots The Last Wish: Friday at 5.45pm, Saturday-Monday at 1pm, 3.30pm, and 6pm each day.

Living: Tuesday at 8pm.

We post weekly reviews of the latest and best films you should see every Wednesday — catch up here.

Candlelight music in Clonakilty

Casey's Bar in Clonakilty has been hosting candlelight music sessions every Monday night since last October, in an attempt to beat rising energy bills.

They nights have gone down a treat with locals and visitors alike, and another session is planned for this Bank Holiday Monday.

The ‘Acoustic Candle Night’ with Danny O’Leary starts at 9pm.

Glengarriff Golf Classic

Glengarriff Golf Club are hosting the Charlie Brennan Golf Classic this weekend, with the competition taking place from Saturday to Monday.

Teams of three will compete, with Ladies, Gents or Mixed teams all able to enter.

More information is available on Facebook.

***

If you have an event taking place in West Cork, let us know by emailing [email protected]