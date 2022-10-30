Clonakilty bar hosting candlelit acoustic sessions to beat energy bills this winter

A CLONAKILTY bar is holding acoustic candlelight music sessions every Monday night to beat rising energy bills and the climate crisis.

The ‘Acoustic Candle Night’ with Danny O’Leary at Casey’s Bar started four weeks ago, after owner James Casey said they had decided to do something different, and the plan has really resonated with his customers.

‘Hopefully it makes a difference to our electricity bill and I’m getting good feedback not just from customers but other business people in Clonakilty ,’ James told The Southern Star.

James, who is also a retained firefighter with Clonakilty Fire Station, actually had a call-out on their very first ‘Acoustic Candle Night’ so he had to leave the premises, but left the bar in the capable hands of his staff.

‘I came back from the call at around 10pm and it was fantastic to see the bar so busy and people enjoying themselves by candlelight.’

James said he probably was always destined to become a fire fighter, too, after his family home was burned down when he was younger and he became fascinated with the fire service as a result.

‘I signed up to become a retained fire fighter at the beginning of Covid and I’m really enjoying it. The crew at the station have been brilliant.’