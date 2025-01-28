Five things to see and do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend - Jan. 31st - Feb. 3rd

WITH Storm Éowyn and Herminia now behind us, the weather for the bank holiday weekend is looking cloudy and overcast - but thankfully, storm-free.

There's plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting festivals to help you make the most of the bank holiday weekend.

This week's events include a trad fest, a matchmaking festival, The Beatles festival, the St Brigid Festival and the Feel Good Health festival.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Guinness Trad Fest Skibbereen 2025 - Thursday, January 30th - Monday, February 3rd

For the second year running, the Guinness Trad Fest in Skibbereen is happening over the St Brigid's bank holiday weekend.

The festival takes place in nine different premises across the town including:

Annie Mays

Ár n Áit

Baby Hannahs

Corner Bar

Eldon Hotel

Horse & Hound

Ilen Bar

Tanyard

West Cork Hotel

The list of acts can be seen down below.

Ballydehob's first ever Match & Catch festival - Friday, January 31st - Monday, February 3rd

Ballydehob is hosting its first matchmaking festival over the coming bank holiday weekend.

There will be a highly confidential book in which people, for a small registration fee of €20, can enter their details, desires and preferences to make a match.

Find more details on their Facebook page here.

Kinsale Beatles Festival - Friday, January 31st - Sunday, February 2nd

The Kinsale Beatles Festival is an attempt to build 'the biggest Beatles Festival in Ireland' as stated on their website.

The town of Kinsale wants to celebrate the music and story of The Beatles over 60 years on.

You can find the full program of events here which includes art exhibitions, live music and storytelling.

Bandon Brigid's Festival - Friday, January 31st - Monday, February 3rd

The festival coincides with the St Brigid's bank holiday weekend and is a four-day celebration of arts, community, and discussion and gives a focus to women's voices.

For more information about the festival and to book tickets to the events check out their Facebook page here.

Feel Good Health Fest - Sunday, February 2nd

The Feel Good Health Fest kicks off at the Celtic Ross Hotel this Sunday.

The festival begins at 09.15 am and runs through to 17.00 pm.

You don't want to miss out on activities from dancing, yoga, tai chi, food demos, nutrition talks and much more.

You can purchase tickets and view the agenda here.